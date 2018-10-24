180830POPCORN

Wildwood Theatres/Movies 16, 3100 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Visit WildwoodTheatres.com or call 608-743-0100.

Sister Brothers, R, 2 hr 1 min

Halloween, R, 1 hr 49 min

The Hate U Give, PG-13, 2 hr 12 min

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, PG, 1 hr 30 min

Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer, PG-13, 1 hr 33 min

Bad Times at the El Royale, R, 2 hr 20 min.

First Man, PG-13, 2 hr 18 min

Venom, PG-13, 1 hr 52 min

A Star is Born, R, 2 hr 15 min

Smallfoot, PG, 1 hr 36 min

Night School, PG-13, 1 hr 51 min

Hell Fest, R, 1 hr 29 min

The House With A Clock In Its Walls, PG, 1 hr 40 min

A Simple Favor, R, 1 hr 57 min

The Nun, R, 1 hr, 36 min

Peppermint, R, 1 hr 39 min

Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison. Visit MarcusTheatres.com or call 608-833-3980.

Free Solo, PG-13, 1 hr 37 min

The Oath, R, 1 hr 33 min

Colette, R, 1 hr 48 min

Night of the Living Dead 50th Anniversary, R, 1 hr 50 min

Also: Halloween, Sister Brothers, The Hate U Give, First Man, Bad Times at the El Royale, Goosebumps 2, Venom, A Star is Born, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Smallfoot, Night School.

Fitchburg 18 + IMAX, 6091 McKee Road, Fitchburg. Visit NewVisionTheatres.com or call 608-299-7104.

Hunter Killer, R, 2 hr 1 min

Also: Halloween, The Oath, The Hate U Give, Goosebumps 2, First Man, Venom, A Star is Born, Bad Times at the El Royale, Smallfoot, Night School, A Simple Favor.

Cinemas of Whitewater, 151 Pearson Lane, Whitewater. Visit CinemasOfWhitewater.com or call 262-472-9907.

Halloween, Goosebumps 2, First Man, Venom.

Schubert Theatres, 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visit SchubertTheatres.com/Beloit or call 608-368-1100.

Halloween, The Hate U Give, Goosebumps 2, First Man, Bad Times at the El Royale, Venom, A Star is Born, Smallfoot, Night School.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse