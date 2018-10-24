Wildwood Theatres/Movies 16, 3100 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Visit WildwoodTheatres.com or call 608-743-0100.
Sister Brothers, R, 2 hr 1 min
Halloween, R, 1 hr 49 min
The Hate U Give, PG-13, 2 hr 12 min
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, PG, 1 hr 30 min
Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer, PG-13, 1 hr 33 min
Bad Times at the El Royale, R, 2 hr 20 min.
First Man, PG-13, 2 hr 18 min
Venom, PG-13, 1 hr 52 min
A Star is Born, R, 2 hr 15 min
Smallfoot, PG, 1 hr 36 min
Night School, PG-13, 1 hr 51 min
Hell Fest, R, 1 hr 29 min
The House With A Clock In Its Walls, PG, 1 hr 40 min
A Simple Favor, R, 1 hr 57 min
The Nun, R, 1 hr, 36 min
Peppermint, R, 1 hr 39 min
Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison. Visit MarcusTheatres.com or call 608-833-3980.
Free Solo, PG-13, 1 hr 37 min
The Oath, R, 1 hr 33 min
Colette, R, 1 hr 48 min
Night of the Living Dead 50th Anniversary, R, 1 hr 50 min
Also: Halloween, Sister Brothers, The Hate U Give, First Man, Bad Times at the El Royale, Goosebumps 2, Venom, A Star is Born, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Smallfoot, Night School.
Fitchburg 18 + IMAX, 6091 McKee Road, Fitchburg. Visit NewVisionTheatres.com or call 608-299-7104.
Hunter Killer, R, 2 hr 1 min
Also: Halloween, The Oath, The Hate U Give, Goosebumps 2, First Man, Venom, A Star is Born, Bad Times at the El Royale, Smallfoot, Night School, A Simple Favor.
Cinemas of Whitewater, 151 Pearson Lane, Whitewater. Visit CinemasOfWhitewater.com or call 262-472-9907.
Halloween, Goosebumps 2, First Man, Venom.
Schubert Theatres, 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visit SchubertTheatres.com/Beloit or call 608-368-1100.
Halloween, The Hate U Give, Goosebumps 2, First Man, Bad Times at the El Royale, Venom, A Star is Born, Smallfoot, Night School.
