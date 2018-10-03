Wildwood Theatres/Movies 16, 3100 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Visit WildwoodTheatres.com or call 608-743-0100.
Venom, PG-13, 1 hr 52 min
A Star is Born, R, 2 hr 15 min
Smallfoot, PG, 1 hr 36 min
Night School, PG-13, 1 hr 51 min
Hell Fest, R, 1 hr 29 min
Little Women, PG-13, 1 hr 52 min
The House With A Clock In Its Walls, PG, 1 hr 40 min
Life Itself, R, 1 hr 58 min
A Simple Favor, R, 1 hr 57 min
God Bless the Broken Road, PG, 1 hr 51 min
White Boy Rick, R, 1 hr 51 min
Unbroken: Path to Redemption, PG-13, 1 hr 38 min
The Nun, R, 1 hr, 36 min
Peppermint, R, 1 hr, 42 min
Searching, PG-13, 1 hr 42 min
The Incredibles 2, PG, 1 hr 58 min
The Meg, PG-13, 1 hr 53 min
Christopher Robin, PG, 1 hr 44 min
Crazy Rich Asians, PG-13, 2 hr 1 min
Hotel Transylvania 3, PG, 1 hr 40 min
Ant-Man and The Wasp, PG-13, 1 hr 58 min
The Predator, R, 1 hr 47 min
Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison. Visit MarcusTheatres.com or call 608-833-3980.
Assassination Nation, R, 1 hr 47 min
Fahrenheit 11/9, R, 2 hr 6 min
Also: Venom, A Star is Born, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Life Itself, Smallfoot, The Nun, Hell Fest, Little Women, Night School, A Simple Favor, The Predator, Peppermint, Crazy Rich Asians, White Boy Rick.
Fitchburg 18 + IMAX, 6091 McKee Road, Fitchburg. Visit NewVisionTheatres.com or call 608-299-7104.
Lizzie, R, 1 hr 45 min
Mission Impossible: Fallout, PG-13, 2 hr 32 min
Also: Venom, A Star is Born, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Life Itself, Smallfoot, The Nun, Hell Fest, Little Women, Night School, A Simple Favor, The Predator, Crazy Rich Asians, White Boy Rick, Assassination Nation, Fahrenheit 11/9.
Cinemas of Whitewater, 151 Pearson Lane, Whitewater. Visit CinemasOfWhitewater.com or call 262-472-9907.
Venom, A Star is Born, Smallfoot, The House With A Clock In Its Walls.
Schubert Theatres, 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visit SchubertTheatres.com/Beloit or call 608-368-1100.
Venom, A Star is Born, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Smallfoot, The Nun, Night School, Searching, A Simple Favor, The Predator, Peppermint, Crazy Rich Asians, The Meg, White Boy Rick.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse