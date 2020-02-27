Wildwood Theatres/Movies 16, 3100 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Visit WildwoodTheatres.com or call 608-743-0100.
The Call of the Wild, PG, 1 hr 45 min
Brahms: The Boy II, PG-13, 1 hr 26 min
Sonic the Hedgehog, PG, 1 hr 38 min
Fantasy Island, PG-13, 1 hr 50 min
Downhill, R, 1 hr 26 min
The Photograph, PG-13, 1 hr 46 min
Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, R, 1 hr 49 min
Gretel & Hansel, PG-13, 1 hr 40 min
The Gentlemen, R, 1 hr 53 min
Dolittle, PG, 1 hr 46 min
Bad Boys For Life, R, 2 hr 4 min
JoJo Rabbit, PG-13, 1 hr 48 min
1917, R, 1 hr 50 min
Spies in Disguise, PG, 1 hr 41 min
Star Wars: Episode IX, PG-13, 2 hr 35 min
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13, 2 hr 3 min
Frozen II, PG, 1 hr 43 min
Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison. Visit MarcusTheatres.com or call 608-833-3980.
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, PG-13, 1 hr 46 min
The Invisible Man, R, 1 hr 50 min
Love & Basketball, PG-13, 2 hr 4 min
Parasite, R, 2 hr 12 min
Impractical Jokers: The Movie, PG-13, 1 hr 33 min
Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie, not rated, 1 hr 21 min
Fitchburg 18 + IMAX, 6091 McKee Road, Fitchburg. Visit NewVisionTheatres.com or call 608-299-7104.
Knives Out, PG-13, 2 hr 10 min
Just Mercy, PG-13, 2 hr 16 min
Little Women, PG, 2 hr 4 min
Ford vs. Ferrari, PG-13, 2 hr 32 min
Whitewater Cinemas, 151 E. Pearson Lane, Whitewater. Visit WhitewaterCinemas.com or call 262-458-2221.
Call of the Wild, Sonic the Hedgehog, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Dolittle.
Beloit Theatre, 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visit ClassicCinemas.com/Beloit or call 608-368-1100.
Call of the Wild, Sonic the Hedgehog, Fantasy Island, The Photograph, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Bad Boys For Life.