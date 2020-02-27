180830POPCORN

Wildwood Theatres/Movies 16, 3100 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Visit WildwoodTheatres.com or call 608-743-0100.

The Call of the Wild, PG, 1 hr 45 min

Brahms: The Boy II, PG-13, 1 hr 26 min

Sonic the Hedgehog, PG, 1 hr 38 min

Fantasy Island, PG-13, 1 hr 50 min

Downhill, R, 1 hr 26 min

The Photograph, PG-13, 1 hr 46 min

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, R, 1 hr 49 min

Gretel & Hansel, PG-13, 1 hr 40 min

The Gentlemen, R, 1 hr 53 min

Dolittle, PG, 1 hr 46 min

Bad Boys For Life, R, 2 hr 4 min

JoJo Rabbit, PG-13, 1 hr 48 min

1917, R, 1 hr 50 min

Spies in Disguise, PG, 1 hr 41 min

Star Wars: Episode IX, PG-13, 2 hr 35 min

Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13, 2 hr 3 min

Frozen II, PG, 1 hr 43 min

Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison. Visit MarcusTheatres.com or call 608-833-3980.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, PG-13, 1 hr 46 min

The Invisible Man, R, 1 hr 50 min

Love & Basketball, PG-13, 2 hr 4 min

Parasite, R, 2 hr 12 min

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, PG-13, 1 hr 33 min

Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie, not rated, 1 hr 21 min

Also: Brahms: The Boy II, Call of the Wild, Downhill, Sonic the Hedgehog, Fantasy Island, The Photograph, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Bad Boys For Life, 1917.

Fitchburg 18 + IMAX, 6091 McKee Road, Fitchburg. Visit NewVisionTheatres.com or call 608-299-7104.

Knives Out, PG-13, 2 hr 10 min

Just Mercy, PG-13, 2 hr 16 min

Little Women, PG, 2 hr 4 min

Ford vs. Ferrari, PG-13, 2 hr 32 min

Also: The Invisible Man, Call of the Wild, Brahms: The Boy II, Sonic the Hedgehog, Fantasy Island, Downhill, The Photograph, Parasite, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, The Gentlemen, 1917, JoJo Rabbit, Dolittle, Bad Boys For Life, Jumanji: The Next Level.

Whitewater Cinemas, 151 E. Pearson Lane, Whitewater. Visit WhitewaterCinemas.com or call 262-458-2221.

Call of the Wild, Sonic the Hedgehog, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Dolittle.

Beloit Theatre, 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visit ClassicCinemas.com/Beloit or call 608-368-1100.

Call of the Wild, Sonic the Hedgehog, Fantasy Island, The Photograph, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Bad Boys For Life.

