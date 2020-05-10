The Overture Center for the Arts in Madison announced recipients of its 2020 Jerry Awards on Facebook last month.
The awards recognize outstanding high school theatrical performances throughout the state. About 85 theatrical productions were reviewed as part of the process, while 25 other shows were canceled because of COVID-19.
The 2020 Jerry Awards program will be streamed at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, on Overture’s Jerry Awards and the Overture Center for the Arts Facebook pages.
Among the Janesville School District shows being recognized this year are the summer school musical production of “42nd Street,” the Craig and Parker high school co-production of “The Music Man,” and Parker’s production of “Chaplin, the Musical.” “The Music Man” was honored as an Outstanding Musical.
Here are the other recipients representing Janesville:
“Chaplin, the Musical” (Parker High School): Ensemble; Supporting Performance: Owen Pittenger and Jacob Walsh; Dance Performance: Molly Skalecki; Choreography: Michael Stanek; Overall Design; Scenic Design: Jim Tropp and Larry Schultz; Costume Design: Amber Hayes and Jessica Hanson; Lighting Design: Robert Mentele; Sound Design: Michael Schuler; Spirit Award: Kiara Morten.
“The Music Man” (Craig/Parker high schools): Outstanding Musical; Direction: Jim Tropp; Musical Direction: Libby Fischer and Jan Knutson; Choreography: Michael Stanek; Stage Management: Alyssa DeJong; Scenic Design: Jim Tropp and Larry Schultz; Costume Design: Amber Hayes and Jessica Hanson; Lighting Design: Robert Mentele; Sound Design: Michael Schuler; Supporting Performance: Emma Peterson and Nolan Limones; Dance Performance: Bria McDade and Michael Rick; Young Performance: Blaise Howard; Spirit Award: Parker Rundquist.
“42nd Street” (JSD summer school): Ensemble; Lead Performance: Olivia Luster; Supporting Performance: Lauren Harkness and Emma Peterson; Direction: Jim Tropp; Musical Direction: Jan Knutson and Brian Knutson; Choreography: Michael Stanek; Costume Design: Jessica Hansen and Amber Hayes; Spirit Award: Emily Babcock.
Those from other area school districts who also were awarded Jerry Awards include:
Outstanding Direction: Liza Shapin for Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast,” Big Foot High School.
Outstanding Stage Management: Hailey Long, Josie Hintz and Emma Van Daele, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Whitewater High School.
Outstanding Lead Performance: Grace Bourneuf, “The Addams Family,” Badger High School; Lauren Harkness, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Whitewater High School; Carter Waelchli, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Whitewater.
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Hanah Nordmeyer, Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast,” Big Foot High School; Jacqueline Siedenberg Sis, “A Christmas Carol,” Elkhorn Area High School.
Outstanding Youth Performance: Dwayne Arnold, “A Christmas Carol,” Elkhorn Area High School.
Spirit Award: Hanah Nordmeyer, Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast,” Big Foot High School; Jacqueline Siedenberg Sis, “Band Geeks” and “A Christmas Carol,” Elkhorn Area High School”; Emma Van Daele, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Whitewater High School.