Robert Bier, an amateur historian and Janesville native, gives a tour of two beer cellars he discovered underground near the Janesville Ice Arena in a 2019 Gazette file photo. Bier and the Rock County Historical Society are hosting two upcoming sessions that will highlight Bier's discoveries at some of Janesville's oldest brewery sites.
A Janesville native and local historian plans two public show-and-tell sessions to unveil relics of beer history he’s uncovered through years of research and explorations of Janesville’s oldest brewery sites.
On Saturday and again on Sept. 17, historian Robert Bier and the Rock County Historical Society are hosting a pair of sessions: “The History of Breweries in Janesville.”
Bier is known locally for his yeoman’s work exploring underground beer cellars in the ridges along the Rock River. This weekend and next, Bier plans to present some brewing artifacts he’s uncovered during his local explorations.
People attending the sessions will get to view Bier’s discoveries, which include old bottles, brewery signs and other relics dating as far back as the 1890s, Janesville’s brewing heyday, the historical society said.
Bier has conducted research for several years using newspaper archives and interviews with relatives of the region’s oldest brew masters, the historical society said.
The Rock County Historical Society is hosting the free public sessions on Saturday and on Sept. 17, both at 2 p.m., at the carriage house at the historical society campus, 450 N. Jackson St.
The historical society plans to host a walkthrough also of ruins of one Janesville brewery that’s an active excavation site along the Kiwanis Trail, just east of the historical society campus.
