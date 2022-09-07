JVG_220908_BREW
Buy Now

Robert Bier, an amateur historian and Janesville native, gives a tour of two beer cellars he discovered underground near the Janesville Ice Arena in a 2019 Gazette file photo. Bier and the Rock County Historical Society are hosting two upcoming sessions that will highlight Bier's discoveries at some of Janesville's oldest brewery sites. 

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

A Janesville native and local historian plans two public show-and-tell sessions to unveil relics of beer history he’s uncovered through years of research and explorations of Janesville’s oldest brewery sites.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you