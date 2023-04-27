Author Greg Peck
Greg Peck is a lifelong Wisconsin resident who currently resides in Janesville, and is planning a few stops in Beloit and Milton to promote his new book. “Snakes, Squirrels & Bears, Oh My!: Finding Humor Amid Life’s Frustrations” is Peck’s third book and his first foray into comedy writing

“Snakes, Squirrels & Bears, Oh My!: Finding Humor Amid Life’s Frustrations” is Peck’s third book and his first foray into comedy writing. The short story collection is made up of 46 non-fiction stories about Peck’s own life where he finds the humor in frustrating, everyday situations.

