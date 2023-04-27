Greg Peck is a lifelong Wisconsin resident who currently resides in Janesville, and is planning a few stops in Beloit and Milton to promote his new book. “Snakes, Squirrels & Bears, Oh My!: Finding Humor Amid Life’s Frustrations” is Peck’s third book and his first foray into comedy writing
Greg Peck is a local novelist and retired opinion page editor for the Janesville Gazette. He is a lifelong Wisconsin resident who currently resides in Janesville, and is planning a few stops in Beloit and Milton to promote his new book.
“Snakes, Squirrels & Bears, Oh My!: Finding Humor Amid Life’s Frustrations” is Peck’s third book and his first foray into comedy writing. The short story collection is made up of 46 non-fiction stories about Peck’s own life where he finds the humor in frustrating, everyday situations.
“If we can’t laugh at our own stumbles in life, it’s going to be a pretty sad life,” Peck said. “Everyone needs humor to help them cope with life’s pitfalls.”
Although there are nearly four dozen stories to choose from, Peck was easily able to list some of his favorites.
These include “Just Short of Road Rage at the Checkout Aisles,” a story about a trip to Woodman’s where everything goes wrong, “Getting Squirrelly,” which is about Peck’s feud with the squirrels on his property, and “Children’s Heavy Equipment Exhausts Grandparents,” whose contents should be self-explanatory.
“Snakes, Squirrels & Bears, Oh My!” was praised by Jerry Apps, author of “More Than Words: A Memoir of a Writing Life” in the blurb that appears on the back of the book.
“If you’re looking for a chuckle, as well as learning a good deal about small town life, this is a book for you,” Apps wrote.
Peck has written two previous non-fiction books: “Death Beyond the Willows: How a Wedding Day Turned Tragic in America’s Heartland” published in 2006 and “Memories of Marshall: Ups and Downs of Growing Up in a Small Town” published in 2020.
“Death Beyond the Willows” is the true story of the tragedy that occurred on the wedding day a couple married in 1927. Peck used his skills as a journalist to create a narrative based on the real-life events, which also inspired the short story “Bridal Pond” by Zona Gale.
“Memories of Marshall” is more personal project for Peck because it involves his own stories about growing up in his hometown of Marshall, WI. This book is a sentimental love letter to small towns and involves Peck himself more closely than in his previous one.
“You hear at seminars again and again to write what you know, and as a lifelong journalist, true stories are what I know best,” Peck said. “Stories about myself are the most intimate and obviously the thing I know best.
He donated $5,000 of the proceeds from his second book to the Marshall Historical Society as “thank you” for their fervent support of “Death Beyond the Willows” when it was published more than a decade earlier.
“I think this is the most readable of the three books that I’ve put out,” Peck said, of his third and most book. “This is the most entertaining.”
Greg Peck will be appearing briefly in Beloit to talk about his new book on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. If you’re unable to attend, he will appear again in Milton on Wednesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. at the Gathering Place.
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.