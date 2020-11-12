JANESVILLE

Local author and attorney Roger Merry has released a new book, “Lies for Her Master,” about the 2005 murder of an 88-year-old homeless woman in Monticello.

Based on the review of more than 2,500 pages of court transcripts and 5,000 pages of police reports, the book chronicles the strange story behind the killing.

According to the book, the victim, Ardelle Sturzenegger, was found about 500 feet from a young couple’s home, shot in the head from point-blank range. Police recognized the victim from a previous incident and were aware that, though homeless, she regularly carried about $55,000 with her.

Upon questioning, Mary Sidoff, the woman who lived at the home where the body was found, confessed to accidentally shooting the homeless woman in an attempt to protect the Sidoff’s young child. It was later discovered Sidoff’s husband, David, had spent thousands of dollars in cash despite having the family’s vehicles repossessed and utility services halted.

Copies of the book can be checked out at libraries in Janesville and Monroe, and copies also are available for purchase at Book World, 2451 Milton Ave., Janesville, and online at Amazon.com.