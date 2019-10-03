JANESVILLE—After 16 years of serving craft beer to the masses, the Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club has brewed up some big changes for its annual Fall Fest of Ale.

Faced with dwindling attendance and increased competition from similar events, the nonprofit service organization decided it was time to shake things up a bit.

“When we started this event, there were no other beer tasting events,” explained Kiwanian and fest organizer Tom Waller. “But now there is a lot of competition, to be sure.”

For starters, the Kiwanians’ event will no longer be called Fall Fest of Ale (although the website remains FallFestofAle.com). It now will be known as OktoberFest of Ale & More—a name organizers believe better indicates the event isn’t simply about suds.

Second, it will no longer take place at Janesville’s Holiday Inn Express. Starting in 2019, the event will move to the nearby Pontiac Convention Center.

Finally, it won’t be held on a Saturday in early November. Instead, the party will take place on a Friday in October. (Friday, Oct. 18, to be exact).

Now, for those uncomfortable with change, that’s a lot to take in. But fear not, routine seekers. This is where the adjustments end.

As they have for the past 10 years, attendees still can get into the event for just $50. For their money, they will get samples of beer, wine, ciders and seltzers from Wisconsin breweries and wineries; wraps, sandwiches and finger foods from local eateries; a commemorative tasting glass; live music by the Ryan McGrath Band, and access to both a silent auction and 50/50 raffles.

“Our (event) is a little more expensive than some others, but we are the only one with a band, all the food you can eat and all the samplings you want, within reason,” Waller said. “At most of the others, you get two, three, maybe four drink tickets and you buy your own food.”

As for the day-of-the-week change, Waller said Kiwanians hope the move will attract people looking for something to do before getting tied up with their weekends.

“Saturday night is right in the middle of the weekend, and people tend to have a lot going on,” he said. “We’re hoping moving to Friday will make for an easier day for people to come.”

Waller also hopes the move draws more people from the Janesville area—a demographic that has decreased over the past few years.

“This event used to be exclusively locals, and some people didn’t come because they thought we were always sold out. But we haven’t sold out for 10 years,” he said. “We have a good number of people that travel from afar, but now we’re hoping to bring more of the locals back.”

Along with food, drinks, music and more, Waller touts the event’s overall atmosphere as a drawing card.

“We’re tying in a little to the Oktoberfest theme where we have a beer garden and wine and seltzer gardens,” he said. “We’re adding decorations, so it’s not a cold environment. I’ve been to some (beer fests) where it’s just bright lights and white tables.”

The combination of price, driving distance and overall value equate to an experience Waller believes can attract anyone looking for an entertaining night on the town.

“People like to come out to try new things, to hear a good band, to have a nice, enjoyable, social evening,” Waller said. “Everyone that comes out has an awful lot of fun. People always talk favorably about the event and offer great feedback.

“It’s a great event,” he added. “And if you haven’t been to it in a while, try it out again.”