JANESVILLE—For the better part of four months, the Janesville Performing Arts Center has been physically shuttered.
Though it has maintained a virtual presence through a series of concerts on Facebook, patrons haven’t been allowed inside the stately theater since the early part of March.
But on Friday, July 10, the center at 408 S. Main St. will reopen—cautiously—for a limited-seating presentation of “Dueling Pianos with Piano Fondue.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
As the continued threat of COVID-19 has forced PACs nationwide to either close or enact restrictive rules, JPAC has continued to seek ways to bring culture to the community without increasing the risk of spreading the virus.
“Right now, Rock County is allowing 50% capacity for our industry,” said JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart. “We’re being as conservative as we can for these first couple of events by targeting an attendance that is less than 25% of the capacity of the big theater. A lot of venues have big rooms and rely on 80% capacity, but we have programming we can put in the big room and still find a way to be sustainable at 20% to 25%.”
At capacity, JPAC holds 637 people. Burkart’s goal for Friday’s show is between 100 and 125, and he won’t be disappointed if that number falls even lower.
With all due respect to Friday’s performers, that lands the event directly in the “dry run” category.
“(Dueling Pianos) is a good project to start with,” Burkart said. “It’s always had a limited capacity, and it needs to be in the large theater because of the technical requirements. But it’s more of a show where you don’t want to pack the house, so it makes sense for this to be one of the first (shows after reopening).”
Selling tickets is generally the point of booking shows. But in these strange times, keeping things in perspective is equally important.
“We have to change our expectations of what a large amount of tickets is,” Burkart said. “Our goal is to sell as many as we can while keeping things safe. It would not be responsible to the community to have an event with more than 350 people right now because there is no way we could social-distance that many people. This gives JPAC a chance to handle things safely and slowly ramp up.”
Given the expected changes, patrons might wonder what their return experiences at JPAC might be like. Will performers wear masks? Can families sit together? Will drinks be available?
The simple answers are “no,” “yes, with a maximum of six people,” and “no.”
Starting with Dueling Pianos, JPAC will roll out changes such as having employees wear masks, providing sanitation stations throughout the facility and conducting ticket sales exclusively by phone and online. In addition, only four patrons will be allowed into each restroom at one time, and every other stall/urinal will be taped off to ensure social distancing.
Simply attending shows also will change. Upon arrival, patrons will provide a host with their names and, as with restaurant reservations, be seated by ushers in accordance with social-distancing rules. Patrons also will be expected to wear masks into the building, but they will be allowed to remove the masks while seated.
JPAC also isn’t planning to provide printed programs at shows.
“We’re trying to eliminate touch points, so we’re moving those digitally online if we feel we need them,” he said. “With Dueling Pianos, there’s no need for programs. But for events that do need them, we will have them online in PDF format or as a QR code.”
There are no certainties as to when the pandemic might end, so Burkart has no guarantees as to when these special requirements will disappear. In the meantime, he and the JPAC staff plan to do all they can to provide enjoyable events in a safe environment.
“We aren’t going to force anybody to come to the theater who isn’t ready, but we want to show that JPAC has been thoughtful and has found ways to reinvent what we do in this new normal,” Burkart said.
“We don’t know how long COVID-19 will be around, so we have no timetable. We’re trying to be creative, continue our programming and keep some sort of operations open so we don’t have to close down until November like some other venues have.”