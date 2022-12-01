JANESVILLE—Buddy the Elf and his family are coming to Janesville this December, to save Christmas again.
“Elf the Musical,” is being staged at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. in Janesville, Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online in advance at janesvillepac.org.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the performance will feature the Sensory Friendly Strategies Program. A special education teacher will work with registrants and prepare those interested prior to the show with tools like fidgets and weighted blankets. Those interested in reserving seats in this section can email sales@janesvillepac.org.
There will also be an ASL (American Sign Language) interpreted performance on Friday, Dec. 9 in collaboration with the UW-Milwaukee Interpreter Program with a junior student cohort interpreting for the program. To reserve seats in the section, email sales@janesvillepac.org.
The story of Buddy the Elf will include direct lines from the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, but also some new aspects to the show.
“I feel like there is enough for people who love the movie, the direct quotes from the movie sprinkled in with new things that satisfy everybody who comes to see the show,” said Amanda Rodriguez, who plays Jovie, Buddy’s love interest in the show.
Rodriguez has had a lot of fun being part of the ensemble. A few years ago she was part of a Christmas show and had to sing “Never Fall in Love with an Elf,” which Jovie sings in Elf. She’s been a longtime fan of the song. When she saw that JPAC was doing “Elf,” she knew she had to be part of it.
“It’s such a great song and there’s great music throughout, which is exciting. I feel like everybody knows the movie,” Rodriguez said.
She has been involved in local theater since she was 10. Rodriguez’s first ever show was a benefit to help build JPAC.
“I really just love immersing myself in different worlds,” Rodriguez said on why she continues to be part of the theater community. “The people you meet are just such different people. Different age ranges, maybe people you wouldn’t otherwise hang out with. It’s fun to connect with other people with different experiences and to do the show.”
Jonathan Montes, of Beloit, plays the major role of Santa. In this production, Montes plays more of a cranky Santa than the super jolly Saint Nick that audiences may be more used to.
“Every day he has to deal with all the singing and the dancing, and eventually you’ll get a little bit tired (of that),” Montes said. Santa introduces many of the characters and opens the storybook during Act I of the musical.
Montes hasn’t been in many JPAC productions, and this is his first one that will be performed at JPAC. He was reintroduced to theater by his former high school teacher, Greg Wallendal, at Beloit Memorial High School. This past summer he was part of “Much Ado About Nothing,” at the Lincoln-Tallman House.
Montes is looking forward to performing on stage for an audience, specifically the biggest audience he’s performed in front of yet. He said there’s a little bit of nervousness there, but he’s also extremely excited to perform.
“I think the music is going to be the thing I’m most excited for people to listen to,” Montes said. “They’ve very Christmassy and at the same time they have a lot of heart and character driven drama inside. The songs are very catchy.”
Julie Marquardt is the director of “Elf,” and it’s the first production she has ever directed at JPAC after being part of the cast for several years. Most recently, Marquardt was in a “Postnuptial Agreement” last year.
“It has been a wonderful experience,” Marquardt said in an email. “We have a strong cast and a strong production team, which makes all the difference. It’s been lovely to see this cast develop into our own ‘Elf Family.’ We have all ages and all levels of experience, all combining to create this jolly show. It’s truly been a community theater at its best.”