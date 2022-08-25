The Janesville Performing Arts Center will perform an original play this weekend about supporting local businesses.
Saving Sonny’s will be performed from Aug. 25 to 28 at the JPAC.
“I try to do one original piece every single year,” said Nathan Burkhart, executive director at the JPAC and director and an actor in the show.
Burkhart plays the character Matt, who moves to Janesville from the Las Vegas and Los Angeles area. It’s the smallest city he’s ever lived in. He goes on to meet others at Sonny’s music store, including Christie and DJ, who frequent the shop and play music there.
Cast members wrote the play’s original music.
“It’s a really nice reflection of the community itself because it’s local players, with music done by local musicians, and those local musicians are up there performing,” Burkhart said.
The JPAC started doing an annual original play in 2017, Burkhart said.
“That was a part of something called the stories from the Janesville series,” he recalls.
“It kind of evolved into more of the stories of Rock County, because subject matter in Beloit, Janesville and Milton… run hand in hand sometimes.”
Burkhart said a JPAC original play will usually highlight things happening in the community. In the past, original work has been about mental health and suicide prevention.
This year, the play is about supporting a local business, Sonny’s music store, that’s facing big competitors akin to Amazon. The shop is struggling to make ends meet. The play was written by Dan Fredricks, a Janesville native and former JPAC board member.
“Everyone has a conflict going on, and it’ll get resolved at the end,” Fredricks said. “The major one is how are we going to save Sonny’s and everybody comes together and figures out a way to save the store. Everybody’s also learning how to play better or sing better or write a song.”
Fredricks, who is now retired after working in marketing for most of his career, said he found inspiration from hanging around music stores and talking with people at local coffee shops and bookstores. A few years ago, Fredericks previously wrote an original play about older musicians for JPAC called “Never Too Old.” It was about a garage band from the 1960s that got back together after 50 years.
Burkhart said the subject matter seemed a good opportunity, with the reemergence of downtown Janesville and small, independent shops in the area. He said he is also happy to sit in the director chair at JPAC and work with fellow actors.
“It’s always fun to get in there,” Burkhart said. “I have a brand new vocabulary that a lot of people haven’t heard before. In a way, I’m kind of teaching people my own vocabulary. It’s helpful for me as a performer and the executive director of JPAC to be able to sit in there and actually be down in the dirt working with some of our performers on this level.”