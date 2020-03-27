JANESVILLE
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Janesville Performing Arts Center is launching its Virtual Venue Concert Series starting at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Patrons are invited to view the free online concerts by visiting the JPAC Facebook page. The first show will feature Listening Party, an Americana band from Milwaukee.
Kari Drays, director of marketing and operations at JPAC, said six shows currently are scheduled. JPAC intends to add more concerts and continue the series until it is able to reopen its doors, she said.
Viewers will have the option of buying merchandise from performers and to leave gratuities in a "virtual tip jar."
All concerts start at 7 p.m. Upcoming shows include The Sapsuckers on Wednesday, April 1; Lou Shields on Friday, April 3; Claire Kelly on Thursday, April 9; Bright Arcana on Saturday, April 11; and Paul Otteson on Thursday, April 16.