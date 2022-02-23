No matter where you go, you can find good manners, kindness and the tools to build friendship. Even leagues under the sea in a glowing grotto filled with multicolored fish.
That’s the theme of an upcoming, children’s theater musical adaptation at the Janesville Performing Arts Center of “The Rainbow Fish,” a beloved children’s book that examines fishy behavior in a deep-sea cave to touch on concepts of vanity, self-denial, redemption and, finally, friendship.
Titled “Der Regenbogenfish” in its original Swiss-German edition, author/illustrator Marcus Pfister’s 1992 book “The Rainbow Fish” is the basis for the 20-person musical production featuring students in fifth through ninth grades who are part of JPAC Kids, an acting workshop the local community theater runs.
JPAC’s community education and outreach director Jim McCulloch, a producer of the musical, said three performances at JPAC this weekend allow kids to bring to life a simple story that appeals to children and adults equally.
It’s about life in a deep-sea reef cave, the home of the Rainbow Fish, the most glamorous fish in the sea. As in human life, the Rainbow Fish’s attractiveness breeds vanity, a quality that rubs some of its reefmates the wrong way.
The too-big-for-its-britches fish needs to learn some humility if he’s to have any ghost of a chance at continued hangs with his once-fawning coral village pals.
McCulloch said the hourlong show is the culmination of an eight-week course during which JPAC Kids’ stage producers and directors steep young actors in theory, dance, song and fun.
He said the show, with its vibrant, sea-cave set and fishy-costumed kids who dance and sing, is “all local kids” and “lots and of fun.”
McCulloch said the show is open to parents and family of the JPAC Kids troupe or anyone else who wants to see the show.
He said not only is it an introduction to acting, but it’s an introduction to the community of young, local thespians, singers, dancers and performers who someday might go on to great things on stage—or somewhere else in the deep blue sea.
