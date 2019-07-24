The Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., offers something for everyone as part of its 2019-20 season.

Along with welcoming comedian Pete Lee back home Nov. 8 and hosting musician Willy Porter on Jan. 18, these shows also have been announced for 2019-20:

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 , JPAC hosts teen music prodigy Emi Sunshine and special guest Etta May.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Grammy Award-winning artist Colbie Caillat and her band, Gone West, perform an acoustic show. Tickets are $60 for general seating or $125 for premium seating with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before the show. Season subscribers can purchase tickets now, while sales open to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29.

“Holiday Harmonies” rings in the Christmas season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with an acoustic show featuring seasonal classics and original tunes.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, JPAC welcomes “Nashville Legacy,” featuring the music of Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins as performed by Cramer’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Atkins’ niece, Meagan Taylor.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Rex Havens presents “Women & Children First,” a fast-paced, multimedia gender-fiction comedy featuring video, audio and more than 500 still images.

For information on other events, call 608-758-0297 or visit JanesvillePAC.org.