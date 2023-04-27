LAKE GENEVA – Quintessentially American, the “diner” restaurant concept came from the dining car on a train. When these small roadside eateries were most popular, they served inexpensive, quick American standards. Joni’s Diner in Lake Geneva keeps the original narrow, stainless steel, streamlined appearance of the classic diner.

This 1954 diner actually lived in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, then Fairfield, Connecticut, and finally made its way to Wisconsin, where we are fortunate to have it close by. Going to Joni’s is like taking a step back in time. Inside, there are plenty of retro style booths with formica tables, each with their own coat hooks, a gigantic counter with 18 green spinning stools and original terrazzo flooring.

