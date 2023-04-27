LAKE GENEVA – Quintessentially American, the “diner” restaurant concept came from the dining car on a train. When these small roadside eateries were most popular, they served inexpensive, quick American standards. Joni’s Diner in Lake Geneva keeps the original narrow, stainless steel, streamlined appearance of the classic diner.
This 1954 diner actually lived in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, then Fairfield, Connecticut, and finally made its way to Wisconsin, where we are fortunate to have it close by. Going to Joni’s is like taking a step back in time. Inside, there are plenty of retro style booths with formica tables, each with their own coat hooks, a gigantic counter with 18 green spinning stools and original terrazzo flooring.
These are just some of the historic elements you will find intriguing.
On a busy Sunday morning, we were happy to snag an empty spot in the parking lot (yes, they have parking--always a bonus in Lake Geneva!). They don’t take reservations, so we were prepared to kill some time before we could actually eat. When we got inside, though, the wait was not as bad as we expected, at only about 10 minutes.
The place was bustling and everyone seemed content. The specials for the day were eggs benedict, deep-dish apple pie, and oreo cheesecake. Joni’s offers homemade donuts, various pie slices and other sweet treats in their bakery case located behind the counter.
We started with a round of coffee ($2.95 ea, with plentiful refills), a must when you are going for the full diner experience. In retrospect, we should have also ordered one of the fresh bakery items as an appetizer, because they looked so good but by the end of our meal, we were too full to try anything.
The breakfast menu features many morning favorites and I went with an omelet ($14.95). If you love veggies, this is for you. It had onions, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and a thin topping of pesto. The pesto wasn’t overpowering and everything balanced out nicely with a creamy mozzarella. It came with hashbrowns and toast. It was perfect for me, I took half home and enjoyed it Monday morning.
Jennifer was pretty hungry and decided to go with the banana bread french toast ($11.95) and a side of bacon ($3.75). French toast prepared with homemade banana bread can only be amazing. Three generously thick slices were presented and topped with chopped walnuts, powdered sugar and sliced bananas.
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, a brown sugary, butterscotch syrup was drizzled all over making it taste almost like a fine dessert. Shewas happy to have ordered the bacon, which provided a nice balance of sweet and salty to her plate.
Potato pancakes for breakfast? “Yes, please!” was Helene’s response. This is the first time we came across potato pancakes on a breakfast/lunch menu and not as a side for a fish fry.
We were glad she took the opportunity to try them. The shredded potato pancake ($12.95) came with two eggs and a choice of meat (bacon, sausage or ham) and applesauce and sour cream for the pancake. The 6-inch potato pancake was wonderfully crispy on the outside with a soft center.
The simple meal was served with no frills, with the eggs over easy and three finger-sized sausages. It was quite satisfying and such a good comfort food.
When we placed our orders, it was just after 11 a.m., so we weren’t limited to just breakfast and could venture into the lunch menu. With many tasty choices, Nikki opted for Joni’s BELT ($12.50). The classic BLT was kicked up a notch with chipotle mayo and a fried egg.
The sandwich came on toasted sourdough bread and the chipotle in the mayo had just enough heat to make it interesting. It was served with a pickle spear and a heap of very tasty homemade french fries.
We had considered sharing an order of poutine ($11.50) and after discovering how great the fries are, we will definitely be adding it to the list for next time, along with milk shakes, cinnamon rolls and cheesecake!
The service was efficient and fast and we felt welcomed. It is a busy, family friendly environment with an ardent customer base, at least that is what we could gather from talking with some of the customers, a mix of locals and tourists. We enjoyed talking to Joni herself who explained the history. Her daughter is the chef!
