“Marriage is a rich source of comedy. Everything that is most horrifying and wonderful happens in marriage.”
Playwright Alan Ayckbourn
JANESVILLE
Four couples, four different kinds of relationships, an abundance of comedy.
That’s the best way to describe Alan Ayckbourn’s play “Bedroom Farce.” For two weekends next month, Janesville Little Theatre will perform the play in the black box theater at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
Here’s the plot: Kate and Malcolm, the youngest of the couples, are hosting a party. They are still in the giggly stage of couplehood, where most everything the other person does is delightful. Two other couples have been invited into this love nest: Jan and Nick and Susannah and Trevor.
Renowned Time Magazine theater critic T.E. Kalem described Susannah and Trevor as “a pair of neurotic, egocentric twits,” and wrote, “Trevor yearns to ‘communicate’ though he cannot finish a simple declarative sentence, and Susannah gives herself pep talks on self-confidence with the assurance of a snowball crossing the equator.”
That’s spot on. Meanwhile, Jan and Nick, a slightly more rational couple, are dealing with Nick’s back problem, which leaves him unable to attend the party. He needs to be catered to, both emotionally and physically, and Jan’s not thrilled about that. It’s unclear how much of his pain is real and how much is the back-problem version of a man cold.
The pairings come together and apart and together again, with a fourth couple, Delia and Ernest, representing a marriage that has lasted. Their romance might not be much, but at least they can eat kippers on toast, in bed, in perfect harmony.
For director Rebecca Vanderheyden, the most difficult aspect of the play has been how get three bedrooms onto the stage in the small theater. Her cast has been rehearsing the couples in vingettes, two at a time, and that seems to be coming together nicely.
“For a while, the actors didn’t see the other actors (the other couples),” Vanderheyden said. “When they came together, they were laughing and enjoying themselves. It showed that what they were doing was working.”
She sees the show as a very funny portrait of the highs and lows of marriage.
“They all go through good periods and challenging periods,” Vanderheyden said.
Vanderheyden has acted in a variety of Janesville Little Theatre shows. She also directed “Sabrina Fair” and served as assistant director for other shows, as well.
She has pulled together a cast of veteran JLT performers for the show. Jim Thomas will play Ernest, and Pat Hall will play Delia, the older couple with the marriage that works. It seems fitting as both have had important roles in making Janesville Little Theatre work throughout the years.
The theater group is now in its 90th year, and it is the second-oldest continually running theater group in the country. Its relationship with the Janesville community has worked well.
As for the relationships in the play, Time’s Kalem once again said it best: “Ayckbourn is an alchemist of incipient disaster, and his absurdist humor cuts through the veneer of domestic tranquillity with a serrated edge.”