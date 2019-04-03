JANESVILLE—Local theater fans find humor in “up-Nort” plays such as “Guys on Ice” and “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” because they can relate to the regional references, underlying themes and oft-times overblown accents.

Director Jim Stewart thinks those same people will enjoy Janesville Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Dixie Swim Club” for the same reasons—albeit with a Southern twist.

“It’s a broad comedy about Southern women that is kind of in the same genre of ‘Steel Magnolias’ or ‘The First Wives Club,’” Stewart said. “There’s a lot of relatable content in it, such as how they use their friendship to soften a lot of the blows life brings. But it’s also very joke-heavy ... very funny and heartwarming with plenty of sentiment in there, as well.”

“Dixie” is the story of five very different women who form lifelong friendships as members of their college swim team. Across a span of 33 years, they get together every August for an extended weekend to catch up on things and to meddle in each others’ lives. The play focuses on four of those weekends spaced years apart.

Penned by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nick Hope and Jamie Wooten, the show premieres locally Thursday, April 18, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Six performances are planned across two weekends, and tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for students.

Stewart, who is concurrently directing “Dixie” for JLT and “Three Tall Women” for Stage One at JPAC, said the five actresses portraying the women all have great comedic timing—something critical for this particular play.

“These are all very funny ladies. Good comic actresses I know can be funny on stage,” he said.

“Comedy is very technical. You have to work everything out in rehearsal and, for comedy to work, you have to do it the same every time, every night,” Stewart added. “Comedies take more rehearsal than dramas, because you have to work out the timing so it’s like clockwork. You have to be very precise and know where the laughs will come, but you have to be flexible enough that, if you get a laugh where you don’t expect it, you can pause for that.”

To add a taste of authenticity, the actresses also have been practicing the Southern patois that comes natural to their fictional counterparts.

“The girls met in college, so they come from different parts of the South,” Stewart explained. “We’ve been playing with that, so everybody has a slightly different accent. One leans toward Texas; another is more Georgia ... one is very Alabama ... so there’s kind of a mix.

“The actresses are having a good time with the accents, which is part of the charm of the show,” he added. “We don’t get a lot of Southern accents in Wisconsin, so it’s kind of a novelty to speak and hear them.”

Laughs and regional dialects aside, Stewart said it’s “Dixie’s” story of friendship that most likely will resonate with audiences. And like a plate of fried chicken, a pile of warm biscuits or a big hunk of pecan pie, he expects it to satisfy theatergoers’ appetites for entertainment.

“(‘Dixie’ is) like theater comfort food,” he said. “It has Southern accents, jokes and a little bit of sentiment that will make you feel for the characters.

“It’s a crowd-pleasing kind of show ... a good show for Janesville. One I think people will like.”