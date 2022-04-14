A little bit of this and a little bit of that can add up to a big helping of fun.
That is what Joan Neeno wants to deliver Saturday, April 23, in downtown Janesville.
Neeno and her husband, Richard, own three side-by-side businesses on Main Street—Lark, 60 S. Main St.; Lark Market, 56 S. Main St., and Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St.
The couple opened Lark—a dine-in restaurant—in 2017. They opened Lark Market next door just as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, then shut down Lark for two months.
During that time, Joan and Richard came up with the Sandwich Bar, which features “gourmet sandwiches, a funky interior and a dive bar vibe” according to the business’ Facebook page.
Now they want to show off the products they carry in the Lark Market. The original idea when the Lark was closed was to prepare small meals that customers could pick up.
“We wanted to keep our kitchen busy,” Neeno said.
Now they want to expand their customer base. That will happen at the Artisan Foodie Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
“We really didn’t sample a lot of the products we carry because of the COVID,” Neeno said. “Now we can do that fairly safely.”
The Lark Market offers small specialty items.
“It’s not stuff you are going to find at the mainstream grocery stores,” Neeno said.
Items include crackers, cheeses, seafood, dips and sauces, preserves, coffees, wines and cocktail supplies.
“A lot of them are from Madison,” Neeno said. “We’ll have some of the food company founders here.”
That lineup will include Gail Ambrosius. She started Gail Ambrosius Chocolatiers in Madison and will demonstrate the different varieties of Central American chocolate.
“She’ll talk about how she makes truffles and other creations,” Neeno said.
Marcia Castro, another good friend, is part owner of The Old Fashioned on Capitol Square in Madison. She’s also a part owner of Lombardino’s, and also of The Deliciouser, a spice blend company, and will be here to give out cooking tips.
“She has a lot of food cred,” Neeno said.
Representatives from Quince and Apple and Potter’s Crackers, both located in Madison, also will be at the fair.
Two wine experts are scheduled to attend to provide samples and tell stories about the various wines.
“They are all small-batched, small businesses,” Neeno said of the Lark Market offerings. “We try not to carry things too big.”
Neeno, who is vice president of Downtown Janesville, hopes the fair will become an annual event on a growing list of downtown activities.
“It should be fun,” she said.