JANESVILLE
Craig High School choir director Cortney Hammer has always gravitated toward the strange and weird.
When she was tasked with being the director for the school’s spring musical for the first time, she threw out the idea of doing the beloved and eccentric “Addams Family” musical, and her students instantly were on board.
“Every class, every group of students liked it,” Hammer told the Gazette. “I looked at our kids and looked at who was available, and that was the clear front-runner, so we moved forward with that. The kids have been in love with it the entire time.”
Hammer has been a choir director for eight years at Craig, but has not directed any play or musical, though she has at other schools.
She and the cast have been determined to get a show back on stage. Especially the seniors, she said, noting they hadn’t had a school musical since their freshman year.
Seniors Rylee Coleman and Joey Bloedel play Morticia and Gomez Addams, the matriarch and patriarch of the Addams Family. Both have found a family within the theater community they’ve come to know and love through the production of the musical.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful. I’ve been able to make so many new friends,” Coleman said. “I’ve been able to do both track and play. It’s two completely different worlds, and I’m able to pursue both.”
Bloedel agreed with that perspective.
“I play football and we play on a team, but this is a different kind of team and you get way more interaction with everybody and just deeper relationships,” Bloedel said. “I think that’s why I like theater so much.”
Bloedel has been doing theater since sixth grade, previously part of the cast of “Legally Blonde” and “Beauty and the Beast” at Craig. He’s been enjoying playing the role of Gomez, who he says is a perfect type of role for him.
“I absolutely love it,” Bloedel said. “He’s such a talkative person and makes all these little jokes. I’m a very outgoing person, and I like talking a lot.”
For Coleman, it’s her first time doing a musical, and she hasn’t taken part in a play since middle school. However, she is very involved in choir and piano. She is happy to play the role of the “iconic” Morticia Addams, as she put it.
“She just has this air about her,” Coleman said. “She’s truly unique and super individual. She doesn’t care what other people think about her, which I think applies to all the Addams.”
Junior Caitlyn Dickman plays their daughter, Wednesday.
“The most fun part about my character is that she has a lot of character development,” Dickman said. “She has a romance; it’s not like your traditional romance. It’s more of polar opposites between the two couples.”
Though most of the leads are upperclassmen, the majority of the cast is freshmen and sophomores, and the whole production is around 80 people. Some of the pit musicians are adults for the more complex musical parts, and some of the students’ parents have helped out during the rehearsal stage of the musical.
For this musical, Hammer explained, she has also been responsible for the technical side, something she hadn’t had to deal with before. Many parents have helped in that regard.
“The parents have been absolutely incredible on that front and really making sure that this gets built on,” Hammer said. “This has been a project. They’ve really come in and looked at the sketch scenic designer Larry Schultz has given us and then turned that into a real piece.”
Hammer and the rest of the cast and crew are now looking forward to opening night, April 21. Hammer said that once the students finally see it all come together, it will be the most exciting part yet.
“I think it’s hard for a lot of the kids,” Hammer said. “When we’re in the building process or talking about ideas or trying on a costume, it may not be what they want or what they imagined. Then it all starts to tie together and they actually get a good idea of what the vision and picture is.”
Coleman and Bloedel are excited for both their hard work to pay off.
“Opening night just has this rush of adrenaline,” Coleman said. “Everyone’s put so much work into this. Just getting to show off what we’ve been working so hard on is what I’m most excited about.”
Bloedel is looking forward to it, too, with mixed emotions.
“It is a rush of terror and adrenaline and happiness and excitement nervousness,” he said.