JANESVILLE—Director Jim Tropp had his reasons in picking “Guys & Dolls” as the featured production for this year’s Janesville School District Summer Musical.
First, he knew a cast consisting largely of underclassmen could gain valuable experience performing a variety of big dance numbers and song classics such as “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Luck Be a Lady.”
Second, he figured the romantic comedy would resonate with audiences hungering for laughs after a year of dread and isolation.
“That was a big reason ... coming out of COVID-19,” he said. “This is a great show for that. It’s musical comedy; nobody dies in this, and you don’t have to think to watch it. It’s going to have big, beautiful production numbers, and it’s going to be very animated.”
Featuring music by Frank Loesser, the story by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling follows the story of New York City gambler Nathan Detroit. When his craps game gets busted, Detroit is left to seek a new spot while simultaneously struggling to maintain a tenuous relationship with Adelaide, his showgirl sweetheart who has grown impatient on a marriage proposal.
Detroit finds a new spot for his game, but he doesn’t have the money to fund it. To raise cash, he proposes a wager to high-roller Sky Masterson that Masterson can’t get a woman of Detroit’s choosing—Sarah Brown, an uptight evangelist at the Save-A-Soul Mission—to go on a date. Both men are surprised when Masterson succeeds, setting the stage for character plot twists and a pair of unlikely romances.
Though some local cast members are familiar with the play, others are getting their first tastes of Tropp and the demands of his prestigious program at Parker.
“A lot of this is new to them,” Tropp said. “Some of them know ‘Guys & Dolls,’ but this is a completely different experience for the majority of those new kids. They know about Parker’s reputation, and they are figuring out the way to a good show is with a lot of work.”
Among those sweating it out during a recent rehearsal was Matthew Sell, an incoming senior at Fort Atkinson High School. In addition to being in the ensemble, Sell is one of two actors playing Nathan Detroit.
“I’m excited. (Detroit) is a fun character to play,” Sell said. “I’m an outgoing person, so my spin on him includes a lot of similarities to my own personality. Engaging with a lot of the comedic aspects is where I am really able to shine in the role.”
Sell admits long rehearsals—sometimes 10 hours—are a challenge, but the cooperative nature of his fellow actors helps soften the edges.
“This community, for me, has been a really big part of that,” he said. “Everyone here at Parker has been so welcoming. It’s just been a great group of people to be around.”
For Katie Grace Kennedy, an incoming junior at Craig High School, “Guys & Dolls” holds sentimental value.
“This was the musical that got me into musicals,” she said. “I saw my cousin perform in it when I was in sixth grade, and I just remember thinking that was so cool.
“This is my second time (in summer musical), and I’m going to be a hotbox dancer in this one,” she added. “I’m usually in ensemble, so I’m really excited about being in a harder part.”
Also performing as a hotbox dancer and craps shooter is Melina Williams, an incoming sophomore at Parker who is taking part in her first summer musical.
As one of the many underclassmen performing this year, Williams said making friends and learning the nuances that feed a competitive theater scene such as Parker’s have been highlights.
“Here, everyone’s a really good singer, and the acting is much better than it was in past shows I’ve been in,” she said. “The best part is that when kids come (into the program) young, by the time they reach high school—if they go to Parker—they are so prepared.
“That’s one of the reasons Parker’s musicals are of such a high standard—because these summer musicals are training for them.”