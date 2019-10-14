JANESVILLE

Lark, a restaurant in downtown Janesville, has been nominated as one of six finalists in a food category of Madison Magazine’s annual “Best of Madison” poll.

The eatery is nominated in the poll’s “Food & Drink” section under the “Destination Restaurant (outside Dane County)” category.

Others nominated include Crawfish Junction of Johnson Creek, Driftless Glen Restaurant of Baraboo, Fish Tales Restaurant of Lodi, Hi Point Steakhouse of Ridgeway and Ishnala Supper Club of Lake Delton.

Voting is open through Thursday, Oct. 31. To vote, visit Gazettextra.com/bestofmadison.