Annual holiday celebration takes place downtown this weekend
JANESVILLE—In the early stages of planning for a past Janesville’s Jolly Jingle, Rene Bue fondly remembers Britten Langfoss and her snow-making machine.
Before getting to work at Hedberg Public Library on Saturday morning of the event, she had found Langfoss at Courthouse Hill. She had spent the night there making snow.
After seeing her, Bue turned around, went to Dunkin Donuts and bought Langfoss a giant hot chocolate. Bue’s reward was being the first person allowed to test the snow tubing course.
This year, there will be no tubing down Courthouse Hill. Still, Bue recalls that as one of her favorite moments as she prepares for this year’s event.
Janesville’s fifth annual Jolly Jingle runs Friday to Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Bue says it features several events that are free or low cost and are suitable for families.
Along with being outreach coordinator at Hedberg, Bue also organizes Janesville’s Jolly Jingle.
Janesville has seen other iterations of similar events throughout recent history. But about six years ago, Bue said library Director Bryan McCormick approached her about having a downtown event that could utilize the library’s spaces.
When the Jolly Jingle started, Bue said the group had about eight partners. This year, it will have 13.
The presenting sponsor for this year’s event, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, donated $5,000, Bue said. The money has gone toward fireworks, live reindeer and more.
Such donations, Bue said, make it possible to offer free or low-cost entertainment.
Beyond its holiday benefits, Bue said the Jolly Jingle can be a “huge boost” to downtown Janesville’s economy. Seeing the crowds is one of her favorite parts of the weekend, she said.
Grant money from the Jolly Jingle also is used to help market Janesville to those outside Rock County.
“We’re bringing more people into our community that might not otherwise be here,” she said.
Last year’s Saturday night parade brought in an estimated 12,000 people, Bue said.
One new feature this year should make getting around downtown on Saturday easier. A trolley will run from St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, to the Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., she said.
“If people are wanting to do activities between those two end points, that’s kind of a long way to walk ... especially if it’s cold,” Bue said.
One of the weekend’s main attractions will take place Friday night. The Holiday Light Show, which runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, features more than 500,000 lights, according to the weekend’s website. This show is $5 for everyone 2 years old and older.
Other new events include an Animal Express show at the Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St.; Craig High School jazz concerts at Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., and St. Nick’s Warm-Up at Trinity Episcopal Church, 409 E. Court St.
Bue said the St. Nick’s Warm-Up will offer free soup and bread and a chance to temporarily escape low temperatures outside. While there is no charge for the soup or bread, Bue said donations are accepted.
“That’s one way we can offer some kind of food for people who maybe don’t have a lot of money to spend on holiday activities like this,” she said.
In the vein of holiday donations, Bue said the Jolly Jingle will accept nonperishable food items at the Spice on Ice skate show from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the ice arena. Collected food will be donated to ECHO or the Salvation Army.
Bue said she wants the weekend to be open to anyone who wants to participate.
“In any way that we can, we’re just trying to make this affordable for everyone because it is something we think is important to everyone,” she said. “What better way to get us all in the (holiday) spirit than by doing lots of activities for families that are free or low cost?”
