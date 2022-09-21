JANESVILLE—Angelo “Lo” Villarreal was already a fan of the musical “Rent” but became interested in auditioning for the cast after seeing it would be all queer.
“The second I saw the post I thought I needed to be part of it. Growing up in Janesville, it was really hard to not have representation... like this,” Villarreal said. “This was the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this in the community.”
Villarreal has a starring role, as Angel Dumott Schunard, in the upcoming production of “Rent” at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
Shows are Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Presented by the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee and Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit, it has an entirely LGBTQ+ cast.
Stephanie Hormig was brainstorming with her colleagues at Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit for a way to raise money for the non-profit. She thought of using her theater background.
“I said, ‘if you really want to raise some money, we could do a show,’” Hormig recalls. “I said it thinking ‘there’s no way she would give me money.’ She goes, ‘Alright, here’s $3000, go do it.’ We took off and did it.”
The show they picked to produce is the well-known rock musical “Rent” by Jonathan Larson, which follows young adults during the HIV/AIDS crisis. The musical premiered in 1996 on Broadway and was turned into a movie in 2005. Many characters are openly LGBTQ+ and it follows their life and struggles during the HIV crisis.
Hormig, the LGBTQ+ survivor advocate at Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit, said the main goals were to make sure the LGBTQ+ community was represented and to have an all LGBTQ+ cast.
The cast that was ultimately chosen is a mix of theater veterans as well as individuals who have never been in a musical production before.
“I knew we had the talent here because I’ve known people in the community,” Hormig said. “I knew that we could do it. I knew it wouldn’t be hard to find these amazing people.”
Cast member Kimberly Valenta originally just wanted to help behind the scenes Hormig, her friend and co-worker. Then, during the audition process, there were large gaps of time when Hormig and Valenta didn’t have people signed up to audition.
Valenta decided she would try to audition. She looked up a monologue from the play “The Vagina Monologues,” which she was part of in college, and sang “Tonight” from West Side Story. She was cast and said she is glad she took the chance.
Lindsey West, who plays Joanne Jefferson, is excited to shed light on issues the LGBTQ+ community faces and to see her peers perform and their hard work pay off.
“I think it’s going to be a really awesome event,” West said.
Cast member Heather Buckholtz is looking forward to the audience seeing the more “shocking” moments of the musical and seeing their reaction, as well as showing more adult theater groups in the area since there are so many youth groups.
“It’s gonna be really fun to put that out there for people because they’re not used to seeing what we might not consider controversial,” Buckholtz said. “Some people will and it’s important to talk about it.”
The production added a show with sign language interpreters. Cast member Haley Scott works with ASL interpreters and wanted to make sure “Rent” was accessible for the deaf community.
“There is a large deaf population in the area that often gets overlooked,” Scott said. “They have to work really hard to make sure they just have access to something that should just be there already. It’s been really cool to be part of a show (in which) everyone got that right away.”
