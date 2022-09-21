JANESVILLE—Angelo “Lo” Villarreal was already a fan of the musical “Rent” but became interested in auditioning for the cast after seeing it would be all queer.

“The second I saw the post I thought I needed to be part of it. Growing up in Janesville, it was really hard to not have representation... like this,” Villarreal said. “This was the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this in the community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you