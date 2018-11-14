ANESVILLE—The famous Broadway musical “Annie” has been adapted into films, books and made-for-TV specials, so it’s hard for anyone to put a new spin on his or her own production.
But Edie Baran, who will direct a two-week-long run of “Annie” starting Nov. 29 and ending Dec. 9 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, is determined to bring a historical emphasis to the shows.
She’s seen many performances of “Annie,” a story about an orphaned girl determined to find a sense of belonging. Many of these focus on the spectacle—the song, dance and pageantry, she said.
Make no mistake, those elements will all be part of JPAC’s “Annie” production. But Baran wants to bring the audience into the Depression-era setting to honor the original story.
“It’s easy to play these characters as caricatures. It’s easy to play them just bigger than life and lose the real humanity in these people,” she said. “I always believe you have to go both back to the script and read the script carefully and also do some research on the times. I believe actors and directors, their job is really to tell the truth of the story.”
Some people think “Annie” is a heartwarming tale about cute orphans, Baran said. But that superficial understanding masks the reality of the time period.
It was difficult to find work and have enough money to raise a child during the Depression. If a woman’s husband died, it was not uncommon for her to have to give up her children to an orphanage.
Sometimes this arrangement was temporary. Other times, families were split apart via “orphan trains” that carried impoverished or orphaned children from the East Coast to cities in the Midwest and beyond, Baran said.
“I don’t want our audience to think this version is going to be doom and gloom. It’s not,” she said. “We’re not changing the script; we’re not changing any of the words to the songs. But part of our storytelling will be paying attention to these historical facts.”
Tessa Ginsberg, 10, of Verona, will play the title character. She’s an experienced child actress who has already performed at the Overture Center in Madison.
Baran said she and her production team knew Ginsberg would earn the lead role after auditions. She has a sense of street smarts and toughness that makes her perfectly suited to the role, Baran said.
Baran allowed the other girls playing orphans to develop their own backstories for their characters rather than strictly follow stage directions. It’s a measure of creative agency she often gives her actors.
It also creates more authenticity for the show. In rehearsals, Baran watched as some girls rolled their eyes at Annie and others hung on her every word. The audience can notice that motivation.
“How much more rewarding for an actor to have that type of creative freedom that you can try that?” she said. “It makes it so much more rewarding that this little piece of the scene came out of me. If my actors can feel that way, I think it’s great.”
Orphanages like the ones in the 1930s no longer exist. But the story’s themes remain relevant—the universal need for family, love and belonging, Baran said.
It’s doubly relevant as Janesville grapples with homelessness and continues its post-General Motors economic recovery.
“Our reality is there’s a lot of kids right in this town who might not be living in a physical orphanage but who are living in worse conditions than Annie is living,” Baran said. “We just always need to be aware of the other. And I hope that comes through.”
