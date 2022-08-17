That’s as simple as you can make it Saturday, Aug. 20 at Traxler Park. The Janesville Noon Rotary club will be running bags of fresh, Seneca Foods sweet corn to those on Saturday who drive through the park along the Rock River near Janesville’s downtown
The Rotary club's event this year is a drive-thru that organizers say allows people to get a free bag of sweet corn during tied to Making the Grade, a local scholarship program for Janesville and Milton high school students.
The Making the Grade program is supported by local law firm Brennen Steil, S.C.
Along with the corn Seneca Foods has donated, visitors to the drive-thru on Saturday can buy a calendar raffle with weekly chances to win cash through December.
Janesville and Milton students who’ve earned the equivalent of at least a 3.0 grade-point-average can pick up a medal and a window decal plus free corn.
Students who’ve earned Making the Grade honors can enter during the drive-thru to win cash gifts or a $250 scholarship, organizers said.
The drive runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Traxler Park is at 600 N. Main St. near downtown Janesville.
