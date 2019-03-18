JANESVILLE

Janesville’s music scene will feature a bit more tuba and accordion this weekend as the 18th annual Polka Fest gets under way at the Janesville Moose Lodge, 2701 Rockport Road.

The two-day festival kicks off Friday, March 22, with music from Barefoot Becky at 1 and 5 p.m. ad the Goodtime Dutchmen at 3 and 7 p.m. On Saturday, March 23, performers include Carol & The Keynotes at 1 and 5 p.m. and the Rhythm Playboys at 3 and 7 p.m.

Lunch and dinner will be available for purchase both days, with the Moose Lodge’s popular fish fry offered from 4-8 p.m. Friday.

The event is open to the public, and tickets are $15 per person, per day. For more information, call 608-752-0809.