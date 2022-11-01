JANESVILLE -- Janesville Little Theatre is opening its season with “Finding the Spirit,” a play focused on the Christmas Spirit.

Written by Milton resident Jim Lyke, the play follows three angels who have been banned from Heaven “because they didn’t do what they were supposed to do and they have 24 hours to do to fix it,” Janesville Little Theater Vice President Rosemarie Titus said.

