Adah Rivers, Taylabai Anderson and Bernie Hein, left to right, work through a scene together during a recent rehearsal of “Finding the Spirit,” inside the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The play is written by Milton resident Jim Lyke.
Ron Brown, right, Taylabai Anderson, center, and Adah Rivers perform as angels during the first scene in a recent rehearsal of “Finding the Spirit,” inside the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The play is written by Milton resident Jim Lyke.
Ron Brown, right, Taylabai Anderson, center, and Adah Rivers perform as angels during the first scene in a recent rehearsal of “Finding the Spirit,” inside the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The play is written by Milton resident Jim Lyke.
JANESVILLE -- Janesville Little Theatre is opening its season with “Finding the Spirit,” a play focused on the Christmas Spirit.
Written by Milton resident Jim Lyke, the play follows three angels who have been banned from Heaven “because they didn’t do what they were supposed to do and they have 24 hours to do to fix it,” Janesville Little Theater Vice President Rosemarie Titus said.
“They find out that being human is very fun,” Titus said. “It goes through the worst of humanity, but then it goes into the best of humanity, but it all ends well.”
Janesville Little Theatre, now in its 94th season, will stage "Finding the Spirit,” Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12, at 7:30 p.m.; at 2 p.m. Sundays Nov. 6 and 13.
All performances are at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville.
Titus pointed to the age range of the actors in the production, which are between 16-73 years old.
“We have two brand new actors. It’s exciting to have new blood and the old faces as well,” Titus said.