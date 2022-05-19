JANESVILLE
Janesville Little Theatre presents a fast-paced British comedy that follows a taxi driver living a double life. “Run for Your Wife” will be at the Janesville Performing Arts Center starting Friday.
Director Rebecca Vanderheyden, whose been with the theater for 10 years, is directing for the third time the theater’s 93rd show. She has been involved in every way you can imagine with the theater—on stage, in costume design, props and directing.
“We are the third-oldest theater group in the country who is run continuously,” Vanderheyden said. “You know, most theater groups would go dark or take a season off, and the Little Theatre has never done that. Even with COVID, we did a virtual whodunit, so we had something.”
Vanderheyden describes the play simply as a gentleman who drives a cab and is married to two women.
“His one wife is on one side of the town, the other wife is not far enough,” Vanderheyden said, with a laugh. “One day while he was driving his cab, he had an incident. And his very tight schedule now is being interrupted and all off.”
A couple years ago, Vanderheyden saw the show “Run for Your Wife” with a few people in the cast and thought it was hilarious.
“First thing, it’s just a really fun show to do,” said Becky Frederickson, who plays Mary Smith, one of John Smith’s wives. “And there’s so many good parts. And then I think the other thing is this is just such a great cast. We all get along really well. So there’s just a really nice sense of camaraderie.”
Shelton Tripp, who plays Stanley Gardner, said his favorite part of the show is how quick the jokes are—so quick that you almost don’t have time to process them because the “next one is right on its heels.”
“I would tell people coming to see it to just be ready to pay attention because a lot happens very quickly,” Tripp said. “The most fun part about acting in it is you don’t have time to think about what you’re doing because you’re on to the next thing.”
Steve Ellis, who plays Bobby Franklyn, adds that during the first act of the play, everything is just building and building and then in the second act everything hit the fan.
Saralyn Duncan said she had never done anything as fast paced as this comedy, and though it was nerve-wracking at first, it’s now really fun for her. Duncan plays, the other wife, Barbara Smith.
“I just love interacting with the other wife,” Duncan said, with a laugh. “All the scenes with Barbara and Mary.”
Jeff Kropp plays the lead taxi driver and man with two wives, John Smith. He’s really enjoyed the camaraderie he has with other cast members.
“The timing has been pretty good and continues to improve,” Kropp said. “I think this guy (points to Tripp) has this kind of goofy demeanor to begin with so he brings it to his character and its hysterical. Everyone really adds something to their roles and it makes it fun. I have some catching up to do.”
Stage Manager Steve Shaw said that the cast has really worked hard to make a great, funny show.
“It’s really nice just from the standpoint of working,” Shaw said. “I think we all missed it, I know I did. It’s nice to be working with actors and doing something creative.”
Frederickson said the show is not appropriate for children, and Kropp added that some of the language is not the most “politically correct.” There are references to sex throughout the show.
Frederickson is looking forward to hearing people laugh on opening night because at this point only herself and the cast have heard the jokes many times.
“When we do something new, we can still crack each other up,” Frederickson said. “You kind of lose the humor in it a little bit, but it’s still there. But it’s not as funny as it was when we did our table read. The very first night it took us forever because we were all laughing so hard, and you lose it a little bit, and so it’ll just be nice to have a live audience to actually laugh at.”