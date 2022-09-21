JANESVILLE—With traditional music, dance and food, Rock County’s Latino community will celebrate its heritage this weekend.
Janesville’s first-ever Hispanic Heritage Fiesta will feature the band Mariachi Sol de Madison, a children’s traditional Mexican dance troupe, and ethnic food trucks.
Premiere Bank is hosting the event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the acre of green space next to its Janesville location, 1400 Black Bridge Road.
More than a dozen organizations including the Hedberg Public Library, Immigrant Support Network and UW-Extension will also be in attendance to share community resources.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Silvia Donday-Selenske, a loan officer with PremiereBank, who is Hispanic, said she realized there wasn’t much in the way of events that celebrated Hispanic culture in the Janesville area.
She hopes this inaugural vent will allow people of all backgrounds to learn more about Hispanic culture.
“I wanted the Janesville community in general to know what we are all about,” she said. “I want both communities to come together and enjoy and have a fantastic day.”
Donday-Selenske is part of a bilingual group of employees at the bank who seek to better serve an increasing number of its customers who are Spanish speakers.
And as the Latino population in the state continues to grow, increasing from 3.6% of people in 2000 to 7.5% in 2020, the bank is working to increase awareness within its own staff about Hispanic culture, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kathy Rolfs said.
Hispanic Fiesta has also grown out of the bank’s existing diversity and inclusion initiatives that include introducing employees to cultures different than their own.
“I think that this is one of those community builders that bridge divides between ethnicities and cultures,” Rolfs said. “In Wisconsin, we’re known for ethnic festivals—German Fest, Italian Fest, Irish Fest. This is just another one of those that celebrates (ethnic) customs.”
