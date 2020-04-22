JANESVILLE
Exempt from Gov. Tony Evers' "safer-at-home" order, the Janesville Farmers Market plans to reopen for the 2020 season at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 2, with new safety guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release from JFM Manager Emily Arthur, the market will implement "changes in our strategies, vendor placement and policies to satisfy current recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus."
These changes include no arts or crafts, music, activities for kids, sampling, special events or ready-to-eat foods. As always, pets will not be allowed at the market.
"JFM will only approve food vendors to participate at the markets until the restrictions are lifted," Arthur said in the news release.
Other changes include, but are not limited to, allowing a limited number of patrons into the market at one time, practicing social distance guidelines, asking patrons to wear face masks, no touching of product until it has been purchased, hand-washing stations, vendor distancing and the option of using an interactive online map at the JFM website that lists available product and provides vendor contact information for advanced ordering.
The market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday now through October. For more information, visit JanesvilleFarmersMarket.com or email JanesvilleFarmersMarket@gmail.com.