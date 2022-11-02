JANESVILLE -- From its court room scenes to its prison cell dance numbers, the 1975 musical “Chicago,” set in the roaring 1920s, has been a hit on stage and screen.

Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly's out-of-control lies and ambitions for fame intersect after one kills her extramarital lover and the other her husband. They find themselves competing for attention from both their lawyer and the Chicago media. Both murderesses hope to become celebrities with their time in the courtroom limelight, emerging from behind bars to a life on the vaudeville stage.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you