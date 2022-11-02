JANESVILLE -- From its court room scenes to its prison cell dance numbers, the 1975 musical “Chicago,” set in the roaring 1920s, has been a hit on stage and screen.
Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly's out-of-control lies and ambitions for fame intersect after one kills her extramarital lover and the other her husband. They find themselves competing for attention from both their lawyer and the Chicago media. Both murderesses hope to become celebrities with their time in the courtroom limelight, emerging from behind bars to a life on the vaudeville stage.
For those wondering how high school students could be putting on a show about homicide and adultery, this is the 'teen edition' of the show, which modifies some of those themes to be appropriate for the younger actors.
“One of the things the company did really well is they basically toned down overtly sexual references and really shifted the themes to greed and fame,” director Cortney Hammer told The Gazette. “The shows are very, very similar in terms of the original soundtrack and the teen edition. It's more about how we dealt with toning down costuming, and incorporating the Bob Fosse choreography so that it's appropriate for kids. The performers are more covered than what you see in the Broadway production."
The theme of murder plays a big part, focusing on the idea of what that does to people and how people cope and deal with those kinds of situations, Hammer added.
But despite how the recognizable song from the show goes, nobody will be "reaching for the gun," as it will already be close at hand – the firearms will be pantomimed.
There are four performances scheduled at Janesville Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m..
This is Hammer's second year directing a musical at Craig. Last year, “The Addams Family,” was her first show. She is being assisted by Michael Stanek with choreography and Jacob Hammer with pit orchestra direction.
There are 27 student actors, 18 stage crew members, and five musicians in the orchestra pit bringing the jazz age of Chicago to life.
The cast has been rehearsing since the last week of August, including an intensive four-day summer camp to learn the show from front to back, Hammer said. Since the start of the school year, they have been rehearsing four hours a day, every day, after school.
The actors and their director seem to agree on their favorite song in the production.
“I think they really love the opening number 'All That Jazz.' I really love that number,” Hammer said. “It involves the full cast and the audience gets to see 'Chicago' in its truest form. Our version is very close to the original staged version; it sets a really great tone for how the rest of the show will go. It’s a really nice moment.”
Hammer said she also loves a courtroom sequence with 8 minutes of nonstop back-and-forth dialogue and flashbacks, underscored by music throughout.
The most challenging thing for the students has been taking on adult characters without the experience of having had adult-to-adult interactions, Hammer said. But during the three months of rehearsals, she has seen them grow as young adults.
“When the curtain falls on Sunday night, we will talk about what they want to remember about this journey, the relationships they’ve built, and how much they’ve grown in this process. I get to see that complete growth of where these kids started the show and where this show has ended, and how they have changed as people and as musicians, performers, and actors," Hammer said.
Tickets to "Chicago: Teen Edition," are $15 for students and $18 for adults. They can be purchased online at janesville.simpletix.com, from the high school’s main office during regular school hours (ask for Mrs. Jones), or tickets will be available to purchase at the door of the shows.
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.