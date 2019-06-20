BELOIT—Experiencing the thrill of golfing at Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, Pinehurst No. 2 and Bethpage Black right in Rock County might not be hard as it sounds.

Those well-known venues are just a few of the more than 80 golf courses available on a series of simulators housed at Ironworks Golf Lab in Beloit, said Steve Hahn, the facility’s summer manager.

Two of the formerly shuttered factory’s three simulators offer games beyond golf that include baseball games such as pitching and hitting; football games such as field-goal kicking and passing; soccer; basketball and, yes, zombie dodgeball.

While the latter might stand out more than the others, zombie dodgeball is virtually what it sounds like. Hahn said two people throw balls at zombies who appear on the screen in different settings, such as in farm or space mode. The number of zombies arriving in front of players increases over time.

“It’s an action pace; a very fun game,” he said. “It’s one of the most popular games we have.”

The zombies come to Beloit through visual sports simulators, which are booths with white screens and a projector, Hahn said. High-speed cameras pick up where the balls are being thrown.

“Technology in this day and age is amazing,” he said. “You have to really see it to believe how great it really is.”

The simulators are available to rent for periods of time, and Hahn said most games cycle within three or four minutes.

The cost for a high-definition golf simulator can reach up to $100,000, Hahn said, while other visual sports simulators can cost as much as $75,000.

Ironworks Golf Lab is pretty new—only in its third year, Hahn said. Business tends to pick up in winter when the weather isn’t as nice and golfers have fewer outdoor options.

The slogan on Ironworks’ website is, “Focus on the game, not the weather.”

The facility’s original premise, Hahn said, was to address that need. When Ironworks representatives visited other locations, Hahn said they saw the value in offering simulators that provide more sports than simply golf.

“That was a great decision,” he said. “It’s really increased the popularity of the Ironworks Golf Lab.”

From November through March, Hahn said it is “highly unlikely” someone can walk in without a reservation and use the simulators as Ironworks runs golf leagues on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights during colder seasons. During summer, however, walk-in opportunities abound.

Another local option providing golf simulation is Riley’s on the Green, 221 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. According to the company, tee times in summer are only available through advance registration by calling 608-756-4949.

Ironworks’ Hahn said simulators offering sports games are popular for events such as kids’ birthdays or company gatherings. Ironworks offers reservation packages that also bundle pizza and drinks.

The most popular package, he said, includes two hours of play with two simulators.

“Believe me, after the two hours, whoever is having the party ... they normally don’t wanna leave,” he said. “They’re having that much fun.”