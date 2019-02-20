Beer, food and fun on tap at first-ever Flannel Fest

JANESVILLE—If you like craft beer and food trucks, odds are you like flannel.

And if you like flannel, odds are you’ll like the inaugural Flannel Fest in downtown Janesville.

The “craft brew experience,” as organizers have dubbed it, is an afternoon gathering of flannel-and-beer-loving camaraderie at Janesville’s town square at River and Dodge streets.

Hosted by Downtown Janesville Inc., the event runs from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

Organizers say they have 500 tickets available for patrons who don’t mind braving what are likely to be frigid conditions. General admission is $40 and includes 10 4-ounce samples of various craft beers.

Rock County Brewing Company and Gray Brewing will have numerous beers available for sampling under a heated tent. Ansay International also will bring brews and cider.

General admission tickets also include a sample of every beer in the home brew competition.

A panel of local bar owners, craft beer aficionados and attendees will judge the home brew submissions. Emily Arthur, business improvement district executive for Downtown Janesville, said 20 different home brewers had signed up for the competition as of last week.

A second $10 ticket will be offered for designated drivers. While those tickets do not include beer sampling, DD ticket-holders will be able to purchase drinks.

Tickets will be available at the gate if the event is not sold out, Arthur said.

Flannel Fest attendees will receive a commemorative beer mug, and those who take part in the 0.1-mile Lazy Man’s Race will also get a medal with a built-in bottle opener and a bumper sticker denoting their accomplishment.

South Padre Streetfood and The Olive Branch food trucks will be posted up onsite to curb hunger pangs often spurred by an afternoon of beer drinking.

Flannel Fest essentially replaces the Black and Red Masquerade Ball, which Downtown Janesville previously hosted at The Venue in February. Arthur said the organization decided last year to host an event to lure people downtown and loop in area restaurants.

She added there tends to be a lack of wintertime events to bring people downtown to patronize local shops, which often face lulls in colder months, she said.

But why is it flannel-centric?

“Flannel just really ties into craft beer,” Arthur said. “Just kind of a catchy theme and name of it.”

Some restaurants will dole out specials to Flannel Fest attendees after the event. These include The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., and Whiskey Ranch, 24 N. Main St., which will offer something to attendees if they show their commemorative beer mugs, Arthur said. Citrus Cafe, 208 S. Main St., also will offer something that morning before the beer drinking commences.

“That’s just a couple that have reached out to us. I’m sure other bars are going to jump on board,” Arthur said. “We’re really encouraging people to visit the different bars and restaurants.”

Arthur said the outdoor beer tent will be heated and that heaters will be scattered around the town square in anticipation of likely cold weather. There also will be live music and a variety of games, including a growler-holding competition.

Proceeds from the event will be funneled back into downtown beautification efforts in hopes of hosting similar events in the future, Arthur said.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are available online at flannel fest.bpt.me or at Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville.