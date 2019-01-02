LAKE GENEVA—Taking a couple of steps forward, only to take a few steps back, is industry standard in the ice castle-making business.
Building an ice castle takes time and cooperation from the weather, which is why Ice Castles never sets a firm opening date for its larger-than-life venues prior to construction, said Jesse Stone, Lake Geneva site manager.
Ice Castles is a Utah-based entertainment company that has built dozens of ice castles across North America since it was founded in 2011. The company chooses a handful of locations each year to build its 25-million-pound castles.
This will be its first year in Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva was an attractive location because of its proximity to larger metro areas including Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison, Stone said.
This year marks the second time Ice Castles has hosted a site in Wisconsin. Castles also were built in Wisconsin Dells in 2017.
The company aims to have its castles built by the end of December or early January, but this year’s mild December has set that timeline back a bit, Stone said.
Despite warm weather, Stone is not worried about the castles getting a full six-week season that could last until early March, he said. Other locations have seen similar conditions prior to a successful season.
In mid-December, the castles were only about one-third of the height they will reach, but were still fascinating to walk through. The shape of each individual icicle seamlessly melded into the next, and structures such as steps and slides were slowly taking shape.
As of Dec. 27, Ice Castles’ website lists a potential Jan. 10 opening date, but that is subject to change based on weather. The website will continue to be updated as construction continues, Stone said.
Once construction resumes, the construction team will harvest between 5,000 and 10,000 icicles a day from its icicle farm. From there, icicles are placed by hand, one by one, through the structure. The team runs water over the icicles overnight to continue building the castle, Stone said.
By the end, the castle will include slides, tunnels, cannons, light displays and potentially some fire. Castle walls will tower over patrons for a completely immersive experience, Stone said.
No two castles are ever the same, he said.
Stone, a Utah native, is the only “transplant” working in Lake Geneva, he said. The rest of the crew consists of workers from Walworth County.
The mission of Ice Castles is to make people smile. The company believes to do so, it must put on an event that is made for—and by—local people, Stone said.
Castle attendees should dress in winter clothes—hats, gloves, snow boots and coats—because, eventually, it will be cold, he said.
“You can expect a 100-percent unique experience,” Stone said.
Going through the castles will be like walking, riding, climbing and sliding through a glacier, Stone said.
The Lake Geneva castles, built on the shore of Geneva Bay off Wrigley Drive, will operate morning and night. Visitors will be allowed in at 30-minute intervals and can stay in the castles as long as they choose.
Times and dates are to be determined.
