The Rock County Historical Society and the Janesville Art League are collaborating on an art project aimed at helping area residents share messages of gratitude and well wishes for members of area medical teams, first responders or others in the community.
Participants are invited to offer their sentiments, which will be displayed on wooden signs and large hearts placed on the RCHS campus, 426 N. Jackson St., facing Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Signs are 1 foot by 4 foot while hearts are about 4 feet by 4 feet. Each will be mounted with stakes.
To take part, pick up wooden signs or hearts at the historical society and create a message. For safe pickup and delivery, call RCHS at 608-756-4509 or email tmaahs@rchs.us.
Donations of exterior-grade plywood also are being accepted for the project. Each sheet (4x8 AC2 pressure-treated AG CCX plywood available at Menards) is $34, and each provides enough wood for eight smaller signs and two hearts.
To purchase a plywood sheet for donation, visit Gazettextra.com/signs or call RCHS for details.