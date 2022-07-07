Brad Cantwell was an artist. So was Jimi Hendrix.
The Janesville man’s artwork and the famous rock guitarist’s music came together one February night in 1968 at a Madison concert venue.
Cantwell designed the concert poster. Hendrix was so impressed by the work that he gave him free tickets and invited him backstage.
Fifty-four years later, both artists will be featured July 13 as part of the Rock County Historical Society’s ArtRageous Wednesday series.
Cantwell died last year at the age of 72. The 1967 Janesville High School graduate talked to journalist Rob Lewis about his backstage meeting with Hendrix in a 2000 article published in “The Hendrix Experience, ” a publication devoted to Hendrix.
“Hendrix jumped up and shook my hand and just kept shaking it, looking me right in the eye,” Cantwell recalled. “He was complimenting me the whole time, encouraging me and telling me how much he dug my drawing.”
A stack of the Cantwell-designed concert posters sat on a table backstage. Hendrix said he was going to take them with him and planned to hang them in his hotel rooms wherever he went.
Hendrix then signed a poster for Cantwell, writing, “Thanks for the poster scene, be groovy. Jimi Hendrix”.
Hendrix told the then 18-year-old Cantwell that he was going to use the drawing “for inspiration and that it really impressed him.”
One of the things about the poster that caught the eye of Hendrix was a small drawing of Abraham Lincoln near the middle of it.
Brad had no answer at the time when the guitarist asked why it was included.
Many years later, Brad said, “Lincoln freed the slaves and seemed like a symbol for the times.”
Cantwell went to school in Madison for art, but eventually returned to Janesville to work at the General Motors plant.
Another Janesville native, Ken Adamany, was responsible for connecting Cantwell with Hendrix. Adamany was a member of the original Steve Miller Band and later a promoter for Cheap Trick. He owned and managed The Factory, on West Gorham Street just off State Street in Madison. Now a private home, it was a local music venue for a short time in 1967 and 1968.
Hendrix returned to Wisconsin shortly before his death at the age of 27 in September 1970. He played concerts in Milwaukee, and Cantwell again provided the poster art.
He didn’t get to meet Hendrix in Milwaukee like he had at The Factory but did attend a concert with his wife, Patricia, and one of his brothers.
And, again, he got paid for his artwork. It isn’t what one would expect, but remember, this was in 1970.
“He got $35 for his artwork,” Brad’s son, Alex, said. “He got two tickets to go to the concerts, which were $3.50.”
The original The Factory poster now is in the MoPop Museum in Seattle, Washington, Hendrix’s hometown.
“Paul Allen of Microsoft bought it,” Alex Cantwell said. “My dad sold it for $5,000 to a collector in New York, and that guy sold it.”
Brad Cantwell continued to do poster artwork for Adamany. Over time, he also did artwork for B.B. King, the Neville Brothers and Dr. John.
Alex said Brad could draw equally well with either hand. And, art became a lifelong passion.
“He drew right up until the end,” Alex said. “He worked at General Motors and was a ‘never miss work’ type of guy. After he retired, he drew just for himself.”
Alex still has much of his father’s art. Many pieces will be on display Wednesday, July 13 at the Lincoln-Tallman House starting at 5 p.m.
“We just want to have him get some recognition of being an artist from Janesville who got to meet Jimi Hendrix,” Alex said.