JANESVILLE

Hedberg Public Library, 316 Main St., will open its doors with limited services beginning Monday, June 1.

Library hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and HPL Express hours will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

To operate under Rock County and city of Janesville guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, library staff will enforce these safety guidelines:

  • Limited occupancy of 25%.
  • Clean high-traffic touchpoints hourly, and wipe down computer keyboards and other technology after each use.
  • Maintain social distancing, and limit staff assistance.
  • Mark areas for traffic flow and spacing.
  • Quarantine returned materials for 72 hours.
  • Remove toys and collaborative activities.
  • Limit seating and computers.

To ensure the safety of staff and others visiting the library, patrons are asked to:

  • Wear face masks and wash/sanitize hands as often as possible.
  • Maintain social distancing.
  • Stay home if they feel sick.
  • Conduct business quickly.
  • Pay fines and fees online or at self-check machines, and use self-check machines to check out materials.
  • Return materials in the library’s outdoor drop box.

Other changes during the reopening include:

  • The library will continue to offer its curbside pickup service.
  • Most items checked out during the recent closure will be due June 9.
  • Computer time will be limited to one hour.
  • Librarians will take calls from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited one-on-one help will be available.
  • Patrons can use library cards to download and stream items from the library website’s digital branch.
  • No study or meeting rooms will be available.
  • There will be no
  • Hedberg@Home deliveries or library outreach.
  • Virtual programs will continue on the library’s social media platforms. No in-person programming is planned.
  • The 2020 Summer Library Challenge, “Imagine Your Story,” will be conducted virtually. No in-person checkins or programs are planned.
  • The Ground Floor Coffee and Gift Shop will reopen, but the date is undetermined.

For more information and updates, visit Hedberg PublicLibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

