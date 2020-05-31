JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library, 316 Main St., will open its doors with limited services beginning Monday, June 1.
Library hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and HPL Express hours will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
To operate under Rock County and city of Janesville guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, library staff will enforce these safety guidelines:
- Limited occupancy of 25%.
- Clean high-traffic touchpoints hourly, and wipe down computer keyboards and other technology after each use.
- Maintain social distancing, and limit staff assistance.
- Mark areas for traffic flow and spacing.
- Quarantine returned materials for 72 hours.
- Remove toys and collaborative activities.
- Limit seating and computers.
To ensure the safety of staff and others visiting the library, patrons are asked to:
- Wear face masks and wash/sanitize hands as often as possible.
- Maintain social distancing.
- Stay home if they feel sick.
- Conduct business quickly.
- Pay fines and fees online or at self-check machines, and use self-check machines to check out materials.
- Return materials in the library’s outdoor drop box.
Other changes during the reopening include:
- The library will continue to offer its curbside pickup service.
- Most items checked out during the recent closure will be due June 9.
- Computer time will be limited to one hour.
- Librarians will take calls from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited one-on-one help will be available.
- Patrons can use library cards to download and stream items from the library website’s digital branch.
- No study or meeting rooms will be available.
- There will be no
- Hedberg@Home deliveries or library outreach.
- Virtual programs will continue on the library’s social media platforms. No in-person programming is planned.
- The 2020 Summer Library Challenge, “Imagine Your Story,” will be conducted virtually. No in-person checkins or programs are planned.
- The Ground Floor Coffee and Gift Shop will reopen, but the date is undetermined.
For more information and updates, visit Hedberg PublicLibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.