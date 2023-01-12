Hardwater Heroes, an annual ice fishing event held on the Lauderdale Lakes north of Elkhorn, will give veterans and first responders the chance to do some ice fishing Jan. 28.
Hardwater Heroes will consist of a day of ice fishing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a meat raffle and bingo. It will be at Lauderdale Landing, 25625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn.
Event organizer Dave Mandini started Hardwater Heroes in 2018 as a way to give back to veterans.
“It’s a labor of love,” he said. “I’m not a veteran but my dad was in World War II, and I want to give back.”
Starting at 6:30 a.m., volunteers will make breakfast for participants at Lauderdale Landing. The national anthem will be played at 9:30 a.m., then bidding for a silent auction will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bidders need not be present to win.
Tickets for the 50/50 raffle will go on sale at 10 a.m. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m., but they do have to be in attendance to win. The meat raffle will continue throughout the day, and winners will need to be present to win that, as well.
Bingo games will be hourly from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be three winners per game, and they will be awarded cash and gift prizes.
There will be 44 flags supplied by True Patriots Care, an organization based in Elgin, Illinois, that specializes in caring for and honoring veterans. The flags will have names and assigned numbers for all the veterans and first responders who attend.
“We do everything for these guys. All they have to do is bring warm clothing,” Mandini said.
Ensuring safety will be a top priority, Mandini said. Volunteers and adjacent homeowners will check the depth of the ice.
“We want to have at least 8 inches. We want to be extra cautious,” Mandini said.
If the ice is not thick enough, there will be no alternate date, but the silent auction, 50/50 raffle, meat raffle and bingo will still take place.
Space is limited. To register as a military member or first responder, email hardwater.heroes @gmail.com.
