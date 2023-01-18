HOMEMADE TOMATO SOUP
Buy Now

Homemade tomato soup topped with crunchy, cheesy croutons is an easy mid-week meal. 

 GRETCHEN MCKAY/PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE/TNS

Now that the holidays are over, many of us are looking for meals that are quick, easy and still incredibly satisfying. One combo that never fails to please is homemade tomato soup and grilled cheese.

Is it because so many of us grew up eating the dynamic duo at school lunchtime? Or maybe it's just because crunchy, melty cheese goes so well with a rich, tomato-y bowl of soup. (Is anything more dunkable?)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you