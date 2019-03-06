ANESVILLE—For Paula Cole, the music industry and life in general have changed in the 22 years since she caught the pop music charts off guard with “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?—an unlikely smash hit that lampooned American masculinity and netted the singer-songwriter both a Grammy Award and instant celebrity.

The years 1997 and 1998 were watershed times for Cole, a Massachusetts native and Berklee College of Music-trained musician. She earned the Grammy for Best New Artist on the strength of her breakthrough album, 1997’s “This Fire,” which also was nominated for Album of the Year.

In 1998, Cole landed in the pop culture living room of angsty American teens living at the intersection of the Gen-X and the millennial eras with the Top 20 Billboard hit single “I Don’t Want to Wait.” The song was used as the theme for the long-running TV series “Dawson’s Creek,” a mega-hit teen drama that launched 1990s actresses Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams to superstardom.

Those were Cole’s pop years.

Cole, whose personal, poetic songwriting and plaintive, balladeering vocals never pegged her squarely in a pop role, has since moved on. More recent years have brought her parenthood, a nearly eight-year hiatus from the music industry and—within the last decade—a teaching stint at Berklee.

No longer does Cole record for major music labels.

“I prefer not to be given a major label anymore—not that they would have me, I don’t know, but I’m doing it myself,” she said.

On March 23 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, Cole will perform a back catalog that includes selections from “This Fire” and 1994’s “Harbinger,” an album that came after she landed a stint on tour and on stage with musician Peter Gabriel. Cole will mix in selections from her latest work—an exploration of the kind of music she says she cut her teeth on in the living room with her father, himself a teacher and musician.

In 2019, we find Cole at age 50 and at a new crossroads in her music. She has increasingly returned to recording and touring, releasing three albums in the last six years. The most recent, “Ballads,” is a selection of stripped-down American jazz and folk standards Cole put out on her independent music label, 675 Records.

Cole said her more recent songcraft has given her a chance at mid-life to bring performance back to where it started for her: music as a sort of salve for the soul. It’s a posture Cole said makes her feel most at home, and it’s purposely non-pop.

“I’ve been here pre-Internet and post-Internet, and I’ve watched fads come and go,” she said. “I’ve been cool, and I’ve been uncool, and then I’ve been cool. I’ve seen how music is often treated by society as fashion, and yet the original purpose of music is healing. That’s why I’m here. I worship at the altar of music, and perhaps that was lost on some of the fair-weather fans that came aboard for the hits.”

In the slyly musing single, “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” a Grammy nominee for Record of the Year in 1997, Cole whisper-speaks lines of poetic satire aimed at the erstwhile John Waynes of the world, such as “I know your back hurts from working on the tractor—how do you take your coffee, my sweet? …”

Those are poetics-with-a-wink that still make Cole smile. She’s amazed, in fact, when she recalls the late 1990s, hearing “Cowboys” play everywhere—in stores, through the Sony Discman headphones of strangers on subway trains or emanating from the car stereo speakers of passing convertibles.

“I wove in the gender role, and I made it funny, hopefully—but from a female perspective, which I felt pop music really needed—with some melancholy as well, because there’s some real feelings behind being ignored in marriage,” Cole said. “It was so shocking to see the different interpretations. Really, it was a revelation for me—a window to see the individual person or the culture I was in or the country I was in.”

Cole said she became aware that, of all people, conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh was a fan of the song. In some countries, such as Spain, she said, the public seemed to understand the song’s subtext: a challenge to an American male default setting to ignore or discount a woman’s person and perspective.

She said many American listeners, and even some critics, might have misunderstood the song as an ode to female submissiveness—a sort of 1990s version of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand by Your Man.”

Cole said as a college music professor, she tells young women to learn to be confident in finding their own voices.

“I feel one of my primary goals is to infuse more self-confidence, and with young women, that’s what’s lacking,” she said. “I want them to trust themselves to learn how to be the leader of the band, and yet a benevolent leader at that. A good hang in the van.”

She tells students another thing that might seem odd coming from a one-time major-label hitmaker: Hits don’t matter. Love does.

“A Grammy is not going to keep me company or give me love in any way, shape or form,” she said. “It’s my family that matters.

“I took nearly eight years off to raise my daughter, and that’s what I’m most in love with and proud of,” Cole said. “It’s the love in my life, my family. The balance is difficult, but I have learned to stop trying to be cool or follow anything.”