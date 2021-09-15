JANESVILLE—A night at the theater or a day in the shanty? For quite a few guys, the decision is easy.
But that line might blur (not because of too many Leinenkugel’s) when Theatre Unlimited reprises its production of “Guys on Ice” next week at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“It’s the kind of show where, if a wife is ever going to get her husband to a musical, this would be the one,” said David Bitter, who is both performing in and directing the play.
“It pretty much talks about ice fishing, but it’s also about relationships between men and their wives or girlfriends. There’s also a little bit about drinking beer and the Green Bay Packers, so it’s about all of the things guys would want to talk about.”
Brimming with stereotypical Midwestern dialects and simple Northwoods philosophies, “Guys on Ice” is a one-set show that follows longtime friends Marvin and Lloyd as they contemplate life, love and fishing from the solitude of their northern Wisconsin ice shanty.
“Lloyd and Marvin do a lot of talking while they’re sitting there, barely ice fishing,” Bitter said. “From what I understand from people who ice fish and hunt, they say they’re going fishing or hunting, but they do a lot of sitting around talking, drinking beer and playing cards. And that’s kind of what (Lloyd and Marvin) do.”
In between discussions about Lloyd’s matrimonial troubles, Marvin’s crush on a local store clerk and a potential visit to the shanty by a TV fishing show host, the men break out in song to such humorous tunes as “The Wishing Hole,” “Fish is the Miracle Food” and “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit.”
Originally written by the late Fred Alley for Door County’s American Folklore Theater (now Northern Lights Theater), the show gained wide popularity in Wisconsin before expanding nationwide to sold-out theaters.
Locally, it has been nearly 10 years since Theatre Unlimited last performed the show in Beloit and Janesville. That production featured the same cast: Bitter as Marvin, Greg Wilson as Lloyd and Jim Lyke as the pair’s bothersome pal Ernie da Moocher.
Wilson said he is excited to get back on stage, and he expects the show’s home-spun characters and storylines to appeal to nontraditional theater-goers.
“I really like the whole idea of putting on a show that isn’t hoity-toity,” he said. “Do I like Shakespeare? Sure. ‘Waiting for Godot’? Sure. But this one is kind of at the other end of the spectrum. This show is accessible to everyone, and even though it pokes fun at the Door County ice-fishing types, it’s a sort of gentle fun with a lot of humor involved.”
For instance, rather than intermission, “Guys on Ice” takes its break at “halftime.” That is when Lyke, appearing as Ernie, gives audience members a chance to win prizes by answering a few Wisconsin-centric queries.
You aren’t going to get that by going to see “West Side Story.”
Though presented as a comedy, “Guys on Ice” also sheds light on the oddly simple yet complex bonds men often have with their friends. But don’t worry: You needn’t be deeper than a minnow bucket to relate to the unspoken messaging.
“It’s written to appeal to everyone, and I think everybody can really empathize with these guys,” Wilson said.
“If you’ve ever been together with a buddy, doing whatever it is that you do, you know the conversations just kind of wander. And that’s what these guys are doing—just talking about stuff.”