JANESVILLE—Spookiness is a spectrum.
On one end are people who love all things ghoulish and gory. On the other are those whose idea of scary begins and ends with pumpkin spice lattes.
Wherever you fall on that graph, the Rock County Historical Society believes it will have something for you during its annual “Spirits in the Night” season, said Tim Maahs, executive director.
In its third season, “Spirits of the Night” will feature a variety of events throughout October that includes cemetery tours, a Halloween bash, tours about death and a Wizard School, Maahs said.
The historical society wanted to shake things up this season by providing programming for all ages, he said. In the past, “Spirits” was geared more toward adults.
Most of this year’s events are new or have been expanded.
The historical society partnered with professors from UW-Whitewater to add Wizard School, an all-ages event where people can mix potions and perform magic in real life and virtual reality, Maahs said.
Maahs said he is “thrilled” to bring virtual reality to Janesville and to explore further partnerships with schools.
The Death and Dying Tour in the Victorian Era at the Lincoln-Tallman House is returning after a 22-year hiatus, Maahs said. Attendees will learn about Victorian traditions surrounding death, with some stories involving the Tallman family.
The tours exemplify the historical society’s goal to tie together education and entertainment, Maahs said.
Chill at Oak Hill cemetery tours, a series of educational excursions through the Janesville cemetery, have been expanded to include night tours for the first time, said Nate Fuller, education curator. That decision is based on requests from visitors for more after-dark events, he said.
The theme of this year’s cemetery tours is causes of death, Fuller said, and stories are based on real people buried in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Oak Hill has been well researched, he said, and because the cemetery has done a good job of preserving the history of its residents, it has made the tour easier to localize.
Stories will explore Janesville’s history through stories of its dead, Fuller said. And while some stories are funny and others are tragic, the tours themselves aren’t intended to be scary.
“(The tours) give an idea of how the cemetery relates to life in Janesville,” Fuller said.
More than 10 tours will be offered across nine days, and each lasts about an hour, Fuller said. He recommends wearing comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing because the tours will only be canceled due to thunderstorms.
Tickets, which can be purchased online at rchs.us, are likely to sell out for the cemetery tours, Fuller said.
“(We have) the unique situation of tying history into intrigue,” Maahs said.
