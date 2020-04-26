The sight of a vegetable garden in full bloom—jam-packed with delicious, nutritious foods—is a sight to behold.
Juicy red tomatoes. Vine-ripened green beans. Luscious yellow peppers. Glistening white onions. Collectively, this tasty rainbow has the potential to make your wildest culinary dreams come true.
But before you can reap from this succulent bounty, you’re gonna to have to get your hands dirty.
No worries. According to two respected names in the local growing game, now is the perfect time for those with a passing interest in gardening to actually dig in and create their own edible oases.
“This might be a watershed moment for people getting reconnected not only with their own landscapes but also with growing their own food,” said horticulturist Mark Dwyer, owner of Landscape Prescriptions by MD in Janesville. “There is definitely a renewed interest, and seed sales have exploded—particularly for vegetables.”
One reason, obviously, is the onset of COVID-19, which has secluded people from such simple public outings as regular trips to the grocery store. And with safer-at-home and social distancing rules in place, more and more people are seeking solitary methods for filling a sudden abundance of time.
Gardening checks the boxes on both counts.
“It isn’t as though there is a run on produce at the grocery stores, but I think there is a trio of concerns that includes having to go out, food safety and convenience,” Dwyer said. “There’s nothing better than fresh in lieu of something that is days old at the grocery store, and with all the coronavirus concerns, having a produce section in your backyard might be appealing to people, even if they have to put more work into it.”
Michael Jesiolowski, horticulture director at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, also sees the current world situation as an ideal opportunity for people to slow down and commune with the earth.
“We have all this technology, which is more immediate, and I think gardening is kind of on the other side of the spectrum,” he said. “With gardening, you’re nurturing a seed or seedling, and you’re going to have a pretty long growing season for some vegetables.
“Gardening is a great way to exercise the ‘patience muscle’ in your life because you need that patience to see these plants through.”
Gardeners often tout the psychological and physical benefits that come with tending their beds. With the added stress of the new coronavirus, that added escape is a welcome diversion.
“Right now, in this unsettled, chaotic world, gardening and working with plants brings a lot of things to life,” Jesiolowski said. “It brings a sense of peace, working with the land and getting to be outside. You hear the birds sing; you see colors, and you smell the fragrance of the plants. It’s a very calming sensation.”
For those who keep things simple—maybe just a few planters or boxes and limited crops—there might also be some financial perks. Unless you’re planning to plant enough produce to feed the neighborhood, you can likely get by with some seeds or plants, a few gardening tools, some soil and soil enhancers, fertilizer and a nearby water source.
“If you are starting out or hesitant, and maybe don’t want to invest a lot of money in mature plants that might be $10 or $20 each, start out with seeds,” Jesiolowski said. “There is plenty you can do with a packet of seeds, and that is a very low commitment level for beginners.”
Dwyer said it also makes sense for beginners to be selective in their initial garden designs, particularly if saving money is important.
“Grow what you like and what you’ll eat. If you don’t like eggplant, don’t grow it,” he said. “The right approach is to grow the vegetables that tend to be more expensive (at grocery stores). Tomatoes and bell peppers tend to be fairly expensive. Dedicate space in your garden to plant crops that will save money and provide convenience.”
One of the most critical aspects to successful gardening here in southern Wisconsin, which is Zone 5 of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Plant Hardiness Map, is understanding the growing seasons. Though some crops would have required seeds be started a few weeks ago, both Dwyer and Jesiolowski stress there is still time to get things going for this year.
“It is absolutely not too late,” Dwyer said. “We are in the cool season here toward the end of April, so consider plants like lettuce, radishes and spinach that don’t mind cooler days and nights. But time is coming where you need to start tomato and pepper seeds inside, because they are going to need about six weeks inside to grow before you set them out.”
And don’t forget to include the kids in the process.
“(Gardening) is a great family activity,” he said. “My daughters had their own little garden spaces, and we let them pick their own seed packets. With kids, the tomato they grow, pick and taste themselves will be the best tomato they have ever had. That’s just the way it goes.”
Most important, don’t get discouraged. Gardening takes time and persistence, and even the professionals admit they don’t always get it right.
“Everyone has to start somewhere,” Jesiolowski said. “If I take a look at some of my first gardens, I would cringe at some of those pictures. But I would also say don’t be afraid to give it a try and take a risk. You’re going to lose plants. I still lose plants to this day. You can use that as a learning experience.
“If you have the desire, and if growing plants is appealing to you, I would encourage you to at least dip your toe in the water. You might like it a lot.”