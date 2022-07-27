JANESVILLE
Janesville sculpture artist Mark Lajiness has reached his capacity for donated church organ pipes.
To be fair, his limit is far broader than most people’s. His garage on the 400 block of Chatham Street holds several hundred wooden and metal organ pipes, tucked alongside a long-forgotten trumpet or two, spools of wire and his work bench where he creates sculptures out of everyday objects for his business, Stellations Studio, that he’s owned for a decade.
“Pianos are free, people just give them away,” Lajiness explained. “I've had to say no more pianos. I can't deal with any more pianos or organs until (I) go through a lot of this wood.”
Lajiness, an English teacher at Rock University High School, a Janesville charter high school located at Blackhawk Technical College, spends his free time creating art out of found items that might otherwise go to a landfill.
During the school year, his job as an English teacher and role as Craig High School’s drama department director allow for only a few hours a week of artistry; during the summer, though, creating his pieces and scouting for material at thrift stores and metal shops is a full-time gig.
He’s one of the new artists at the 64th Tallman Arts Festival, which will be held Aug. 6-7 at the Rock County Historical Society, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville. The festival, expanded to two days this year, will feature dozens of artists, food and a concert Saturday night.
Lajiness’ work often features animals, including fish, birds and foxes made of metal, glass and household objects such as tall-stem wine glasses and bowling pins. He also makes geometric shapes out of the church pipes, pieces of stringed and brass instruments and even a dodecahedron out of piano keys.
Pieces can take hours or even days to complete, as Lajiness often waits a full day between steps to allow glue to dry.
Many of the items Lajiness repurposes are found in nearby thrift stores, on Facebook Marketplace or donated to him by patrons at art shows around the state. Some of the instruments he’s recently used came from a former music teacher who had a collection of more than two dozen brass instruments collecting dust in her basement. A cello piece hanging from the ceiling of his studio he originally found in a pile of barn waste while out for a bike ride along Peace Trail.
“I rode past it on my bike and then I was like, ‘Wait, is that a cello?’” Lajiness said as he recalled riding back home one-handed with the cello on his shoulder. “Sure enough, someone just dumped it. I was like, ‘Oh man, I gotta work with that.’”
An artist’s start
Lajiness didn’t start professionally creating sculpture art until after he was in graduate school in New York, when he was having a difficult time grasping concepts in a geometry class.
He was studying at The Sunbridge Institute to become a Waldorf school teacher, which requires additional training to integrate creative arts such as drawing, music and drama into learning and has a specific philosophy for a child’s learning progression.
It had been hard for him to envision a spinning cube, so his instructor had offered up another option: Create the cube out of cardboard as a visual aid. He had fun shaping the simple sculpture, and quickly moved to welding together pieces of sheet metal.
People around him learned he could make simple sculptures, and started asking for more complex designs such as birds and fish.
Older influences
For his sculptures, Lajiness said he tends to gravitate towards older materials.
Lajiness said he’s inspired by both the Impressionist and Cubism artistic movements that featured artists such as Picasso, Juan Gris and George Braque. Those movements involved reducing objects into geometric lines and shapes.
Many of the paintings prior to those movements mimicked photographs in its style, Lajiness explained, but it’s the concept of breaking down humans and animals into abstract lines that inspires much of the work he now creates.
To stay true to that abstract style, Lajiness tends to use older objects. Newer materials, such as computer keyboards or even the backings of old 1970s TVs, are more rare in his work.
“Almost everything I use, I like it mentally, to be like what artists could have used in the 1930s or 1940s,” he said. “I like using old stuff. Old wood, copper … was used by Picasso and others back in the day.
“It’s just whatever catches my eye – every artist has their thing that they like using,” he added.
Expanded event
The Tallman Arts Festival, in its 64th year, is adding a second day after vendors asked for it.
“They like the two day shows because a lot of times, people will come and browse and look at stuff. and then they think about it overnight and then they come back and buy it,” Rock County Historical Society Executive Director Timothy Maas said. “So Sundays end up being … a really lucrative day for them.”
Tickets for the festival will cover both days, Maas said, to make the two-day event more accessible for attendees.
The festival will feature food trucks serving pizza, kettle corn and frozen treats, and the Historical Society will again run its beverage tent providing drinks and beer.
New to the festival this year will be the Saturday night concert added to the live music line-up throughout the weekend. Frank Martin Busch and the Names will headline from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
All proceeds from the festival will go toward the maintenance of the Lincoln-Tallman House, which the city of Janesville owns. The house, first built in 1857, was owned by William Morrison Tallman, a slavery abolitionist who settled in Janesville to manage his land. As part of his advocacy, Tallman had traveled to Beloit for a speech by future President Abraham Lincoln in October 1859, and offered to let Lincoln stay overnight at his home.
The Lincoln-Tallman costs approximately $105,000 a year to operate and maintain, not including repairs or maintenance.
“The exterior painting is constant; you’ve just got to stay on top of all those things … if you let it get too far, then you can't bring it back,” Maas said. “Mechanical systems, there’s heavy, huge capital costs related to some of those things.”
More information is at: https://rchs.us/tallman-arts-festival/