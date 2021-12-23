Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection is provided by store manager Drew Metter.
“Horizons/East” by Thrice
I have never really given the band Thrice a chance. But “Horizons/East,” Thrice’s 11th studio album, made me a fan. The post-hardcore grunge album offers notes of ‘90s shoegaze and Thrice brings what would be a dreamy pop album back down to its hardcore roots. Dustin Kensrue’s vocals are raspy and melodic that help keep this a solid rock album.
The Breckenridge brothers on drums and bass and keyboards drive this whole album. The duo make you want to play each song over and over again to understand how they keep the tempo and backbone of this album so powerful.
There are sharply written lyrics, like on track 8 “Robot Soft Exorcism”: “There’s another way to face the unforeseen / You don’t have to stay inside of that machine / There’s a bigger game, and there’s a deeper dream.” I take this as a play on our societal downfalls of constantly being in a machine, whether it be our phone or a computer screen. Thrice is urging us to go outside our comfort zone and just be.
This album lends itself to this. If you simply sit and listen to album, with no distractions, Thrice will take into a dream state that will match the album cover itself, which is a art piece in its own right.
Packaged with the “Horizons/East” LP are special chromadepth glasses for an enhanced 3D-style viewing experience of the LP cover and packaging. Overall this album is both a visual and auditory delight.
Whats cool
“L.A. Woman: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” (above) includes the original Doors album newly remastered by the band’s longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, two bonus discs of unreleased studio outtakes, and the stereo mix of the original album on 180-gram virgin vinyl.
For this new collection, the original album has been expanded with more than two hours of unreleased recordings taken from the sessions for “L.A. Woman,” allowing the listener to experience the progression of each song as it developed in the studio. An early demo for “Hyacinth House” recorded at Robby Krieger’s home studio in 1969 is also included. The outtakes feature Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek working in the studio with two additional musicians.