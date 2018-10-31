JANESVILLE—Tom T. Hall won’t be there. Neither will Brett Kavanaugh.
It won’t matter. About 600 other people who like beer will be clamoring for the taps when the annual Fall Fest-of-Ale starts to pour Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center.
For the 16th time, the Janesville Noon Kiwanis will host its fermentation celebration boasting more than 100 diverse flavors from a variety of beer makers. The long list features brands such as Vintage, Pabst, Tyranena, Dogfish Head, New Glarus Brewing, Gray Brewing, Rock County Brewing ... and a bunch of other companies that have “brewing” as part of their names.
“It’s just such a great time,” said Tom Waller, Kiwanian and longtime Fest-of-Ale coordinator. “Aside from the beer, we have a lot of different things for people to try like ciders or sparkling cocktails. Plus there’s a band and all the food you care to eat. So for $50 (or $60 at the door), you can drink what you want, eat what you want and listen to some great entertainment.”
On the food front, local food purveyors such as Texas Roadhouse, Mac’s Pizza Shack, Best Events and Steve’s Deli Dog House will be on hand to keep attendees’ alcohol/carb levels balanced. Musically, the Milwaukee-based show band Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns will provide tunes ranging from light country to rock ‘n’ roll.
And new this year—wine. Providing a variety of grape tastes this year will be Northleaf Winery and Timber Hill Winery of Milton; Hawk’s Mill Winery of Browntown; Staller Estate Winery of Delavan, and Elmaro Vineyard of Trempealeau.
“We’ve had a lot of questions over the years from people who love beer but have spouses or friends who don’t drink beer,” Waller said. “We still have an enormous amount of beers, but as ciders became popular, we added those as alternatives. And now we have some terrific local wineries that were interested in taking part, so we made that happen.”
As always, however, the focus will remain heavily on beer. And Waller said the Kiwanis go to great lengths to make sure brew connoisseurs’ tastes are well satisfied.
“I try to shake things up when figuring out what’s going to be there,” Waller said. “We make sure there’s some lagers, IPAs, pilsners, stouts, ambers and Oktoberfests—if I can still get them—so there’s a big variety of stuff.”
The Kiwanians also never seem to run short of prospective vendors for the festival.
“A lot of places want to participate, but it comes down to the committee to decide (which brewers are invited in),” he added. “And we rely a lot on our distributors, because they know a lot about what’s going on, what’s selling at pubs and restaurants and what’s up-and-coming.”
Being able to answer attendees’ questions goes a long way toward securing a spot on the Fest-of-Ale roster.
“We love it when breweries are willing to be there to represent their products,” Waller said. “People come in to try new things, and they have questions. If I’m just there as a pourer, I don’t know as much about the product as the representatives, so if they can be there, it adds a lot to the event.”
Upon entry, attendees receive a commemorative drinking glass and a brochure listing all vendors. From there, it’s their choice about how to proceed.
“Everybody does it a little differently,” Waller said. “Some start on one side and just go around; others go through the list and make a plan. You can’t get to them all (beers) anyway, even with just a two-finger pour, because there are just too many.”
For convenience, attendees can rinse out their glasses at each table they visit. For those who take a chance and wind up with a sample that isn’t to their liking, receptacles will be stationed around the room to collect discarded beverages.
After 16 years, the Kiwanians have the process down pretty well. In fact, Waller believes the only things that need to be remedied are outside the club’s control—increasing advance ticket sales and overcoming a perceived misconception about low ticket availability.
“There is a stigma that we are sold out every year, and I’ve heard some people don’t even try to get tickets because they assume we’re sold out,” Waller said. “In the early years, when we were holding the event at Rotary Gardens and could only have a few hundred people, we did sell out. But since we’ve moved to Holiday Inn Express, the capacity of that room is 1,200, or about 900 with tables and stuff. I think we had that one year and it was pretty darn full, so that might have turned some people off.
“But in 2008 and 2009, the numbers dropped off with the economy, but they have slowly rebounded and maintained,” he added. “Now we typically draw between 500-600 people and have comfortable room for 700-750. I would consider that to be the optimal number.”
