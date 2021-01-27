Very soon, Amanda Bolduc will trade the warm-weather comforts of the Sunshine State for the snow and sub-zero temperatures of southern Wisconsin.
As captain of Team Florida, she and two hardy teammates will travel nearly 1,400 miles north to compete in the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championships next week. The event is part of the annual Winterfest celebration in Lake Geneva.
“It’s probably about 78 degrees out right now, and I live 25 minutes from the beach,” Bolduc said from her gulf-side Florida home. “You get adapted to a certain environment and temperature.”
But Bolduc is no stranger to winter’s bite. A Maine native and past snow-sculpting competitor, she knows what to expect.
“I still have all my cold-weather gear, and I wear a lot of layers,” she said. “It will be cold for me (in Wisconsin), but I was there (in Lake Geneva) a couple of years ago during the polar vortex, when it was something like negative 55 degrees. That was quite a change.”
Change is the operative word for Bolduc, who has been a natural elements artist for 16 years. In addition to her work with snow, she also is an accomplished sand sculptor.
Bolduc’s first foray into sculpting came in 2006 while on vacation in her then-future home state.
“I had been going to the beach for years, and every year there was this sand-sculpting competition,” Bolduc said. “It looked like fun, so I started out competing with my mother. We were like, ‘Let’s just try this and see where it goes.’”
The pair went on to take part in amateur-level competitions for three years before Bolduc decided to go it alone. In her first solo competition, she won first place.
More titles soon followed, as did demand for her skills.
“I started traveling around the country for sand-sculpting competitions,” she said. “I’ve been to Michigan, Texas and New Hampshire on group carves, and I ran a competition in Maine.”
In 2015, a fellow carver invited Bolduc to try her hand at snow sculpting. She again teamed with her mother and decided to give it a go.
“We ended up winning,” Bolduc said. “Come to find out, it was a qualifier for the U.S. Nationals in Lake Geneva.
“We were like, ‘What have we done?’ We had never worked in snow before and didn’t feel like we were worthy of going to Nationals.”
Bolduc’s team didn’t win Nationals that year, but the event did cement her standing as one of the nation’s premiere snow sculptors.
Though not trained professionally as an artist, Bolduc’s natural skills have emerged organically.
“I actually have a degree in psychology, which has nothing to do with art,” she said. “But as a child, I was always drawing. I found that if I can draw something, my mind can translate that into 3D.”
That’s a good skill to have when your team starts out with little more than a 72-square-foot cylinder of packed snow.
“We have a process we go through where we come up with a concept, and then turn that into a 3D image with clay so we have a model to work from,” Bolduc explained. “That allows us to work out the kinks, and doing it in clay first helps you visualize what it will look like when it’s 110 times bigger.”
This year, Team Florida—Bolduc, Bruce Peck and Adam Turner—will build “The Power of the Mind’s Eye,” a structure featuring an arched tunnel that leads into the eye of a woman’s face.
“The message is really about how powerful our eyes are when it comes to perceiving reality,” Bolduc said. “It’s about how so many people can look at something and see it one way and then someone else can see it completely different.”
Once competition begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 3, teams will erect scaffolding around their cylinders and begin measuring for cuts.
“You don’t want to take off a piece you might need,” Bolduc said. “We need to know how deep to cut and how far back to cut. It’s all very well orchestrated.”
Along with design plans, teams get creative designing gadgets to mold their creations. Power tools are prohibited.
“We use a lot of saws,” Bolduc said. “One of my teammates just made one out of cable with screws throughout that he nailed in, so it’s almost like a chainsaw. We also use a lot of Japanese ice-cutting tools and tile removers, which cut like butter through the snow. And sandpaper provides a polished look, creates more shadows and helps the piece ‘pop.’”
Through her experience with sand, Bolduc has gained great appreciation for snow as a medium.
“The thing with sand is it always wants to fall. Gravity is your enemy,” she said. “The benefit of snow is that its gravitational limitations are less. You can do so much more with snow than with sand from a design standpoint.”
Still, Midwest winters also pose problems with their predictable unpredictability.
“If it gets warm, things start falling apart and turning to mush,” Bolduc said. “And if it gets too cold, you don’t want to be outside for eight to 24 hours straight.
“The most difficult aspect is the snow itself,” she added. “You never know what type of snow you’re going to get. Sometimes it’s just packed with chips of ice, and other times there might be grass or dirt; it’s never the same. You have to be mentally prepared to deal with whatever you’re given.”
Teams also need to prepare for intense competition. The event draws only the nation’s best, and despite five years of competition in Lake Geneva, Bolduc’s crew has yet to win the coveted title.
“We haven’t won first at Nationals. We’ve gotten second place, third twice and we’ve won People’s Choice,” she said.
“Who knows? Maybe this is our year. We’ll see.”