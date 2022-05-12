Starting June 3, the Janesville Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Janesville Inc. are introducing “First Fridays on Festival,” a new lunchtime concert series.
It will run through September on the first Friday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Janesville Town Square, 65 S. River St.
On June 3, Steve Weber will play classic rock and country tunes. Jazz/blues band Swingfish will perform July 1. Folk/pop acoustic duo The Tess and Dave Duo will hit the stage Aug. 5. And The Neeno Fredricks Project will wrap up the series on Sept. 2 with jazz and contemporary classics.
Concertgoers may bring their own lunch or purchase food from food trucks that will be available.
Shelley Slapak, the city’s recreation director, is running the series.
“We’ve always thought that ‘Music on the Marv’ was so successful, and thought we need to expand upon the concert series and do a lunchtime concert,” Slapak said. “With the recent revitalization of downtown and the town square, we felt it was the perfect opportunity.”
Slapak added that she hopes an outdoor series on a weekday afternoon will inspire those who are downtown or taking a lunch break to take part.
The focus is on local musicians, in particular those with ties to Janesville. Slapak was assisted by Edie Baran of ArtSpark to help find local musicians for the series to highlight the area’s talent.
For more information about First Fridays on Festival, call 608-755-3030.
