WILLIAMS BAY
In the 46 years it has been held, the Williams Bay Annual Fine Art and Craft Fest has been presented in many forms.
“It’s passed through many hands,” after being found in 1976 as part of the community’s Bicentennial celebration, said Sandra Johnson, current president of the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance and daughter of the event’s founder.
The Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest is Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31 at Edgewater Park on Geneva St. in Williams Bay. It is a juried show that runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
At first, in the mid-1970s, the focus was on both fine art and crafts, Johnson recalls.
“After that, I think the school operated it for a while,” she said.
Since 2013, the festival has been run by the non-profit Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance.
“We added some food vendors, and music,” Johnson said. “It’s become an art show with music. We have a committee that works on it, everybody is a volunteer and they’re pretty dedicated.”
When Johnson took over in 2013, she wanted to change the focus from a craft fair to fine art.
When it’s fine art, “it might be a wooden bowl that they’ve carved out of wood but you probably would never put a salad in it,” Johnson said. “You’re going to put it on your mantel.”
Artists at the festival range from working in watercolor to traditional oil and acrylic landscape artists, to photographers and mixed media artists. Johnson and the Arts Allliance has tried to invite only Wisconsin artists, and most artists in the show are local.
This year’s festival is also highlighting the artwork of Anthony Soskich, who has participated in the show all 46 years. T-shirts that feature Soskich’s art will be for sale and the festival’s official flyer features his art as well.
Proceeds from the festival fund scholarships each year for high school students who plan to study art or to participate in art-related activities. Three scholarships are expected to be awarded this year. Awards are also given out to all of the festival’s participating artists for best of show and audience favorite.
“Interestingly enough, (the audience favorite) is not usually someone who got best of show,” said Marijo Petullo, the festival’s chair of volunteers. “It’s just an opportunity for the community to say, ‘hey, I really liked this one.’”
All participating artists are eligible for $1,500 cash awards in Best of Show Fine Art, Best of Show Fine Craft and Audience Choice.
Petullo has been involved with the festival for nearly a decade and characterizes herself and other volunteers nas “massive supporters” of local art.
More information on the festival is at wbcaa.net.