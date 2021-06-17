JANESVILLE—Michael Jesiolowski, along with a dedicated staff and team of volunteers, is on a mission to promote sustainability and bring vibrant blooms to life at Rotary Botanical Gardens.
Jesiolowski, who serves as the gardens’ director of horticulture, said his team is finally catching up and getting back to normal after an abnormal planting and landscaping maintenance schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, closed temporarily in early spring 2020 but reopened May 26, 2020.
“We had to play catch up,” Jesiolowski said. “We were down some of our volunteers, and we really had to focus on maintenance more so than planting. But we are finally getting to a point where it’s returning to normal.”
Jesiolowski said garden staff is moving away from planting annuals and is now planting a wide range of perennials, an effort that helps conserve costs and is easier on the environment. Still, the group is in the midst of planting 1,000 different plants this year.
“You think about all the fertilizer and plastic involved in the packaging for plants to actually get to us, and that’s just not sustainable for the environment year after year,” he said.
Popular favorites such as the Japanese garden, rose garden and lagoon will remain as the staff works to transform certain areas. The koi pond will get a makeover, and the fish will return in mid-June.
Also, the rose garden should be in full bloom in a few weeks.
The aim of adding more perennials to the gardens is intended to bring in more visitors year-round, Jesiolowski said.
“We’ve seen an influx of visitors ever since we reopened in May of 2020,” he said. “We’re seeing more people come here and many first-time visitors. There are so many seasons to enjoy outside of the spring and summer blooms. Everything is always changing. There’s always something new to enjoy.”
In preparing for summer, Jesiolowski’s team is constantly weeding, watering and planting, he said.
Starting June 1, the gardens hours will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 1.
For those who haven’t visited the gardens previously, Jesiolowski said there was “something for everyone” to enjoy.
“If you are someone who isn’t interested in plants, this place can provide a lot of serenity,” he added. “You can see and hear and connect with nature all around you.
“For people who are avid gardeners, this space is going to be a destination for them and could be a place of inspiration for their home gardens.”
Those interested in volunteering at the gardens can go online and apply at rotarybotanical gardens.org.